Regardless of how your year is shaping up so far, one thing is at the forefront of everyones mind and that's the current state of the environment. Sustainability has long been a buzzy word in the fashion but the turn of a new decade is cause enough for brands to revaluate their former processes. That said, it takes around 1,800 gallons of water in order to make just one pair of old fashioned blue jeans. Which is exactly why Good American's new responsible denim line is completely committing to creating an eco-friendly product — but the brand understands that its responsibility doesn't end there.

Finding an inclusive brand at an attainable price point that's sustainably focused is no easy feat. So when it comes to Good American's more conscious designs, it's worth getting excited about. Not to mention, the brand is making it clear that it plans to partner with sustainable organization The Bear Scouts to help kickstart the label's venture into becoming more environmentally responsible.

Launched in 2016 by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, the label made inclusivity a priority with their specialized fits and thorough range of sizes, later expanding into clothing and activewear. However, denim is still the brands bread and butter. As Good American explains, , denim is in the brands DNA but it is also a category that greatly impacts the environment. With that in mind they set out to create products that are less harmful to the planet while not sacrificing the iconic fit and feel.

While jean shopping is usually a huge to-do, Good American's site allows you to change models based on their measurements so you can easily find your perfect fit. Furthermore, the new eco-friendly assortment is no small one-off project. The full range features 35 of the brands best-selling styles, including a super posh cropped jacket.

So you can take comfort in knowing your next pair of jeans will not only become your favorite yet but that you're contributing to a more sustainable future. So, snag a pair, or two, of Good American's new Responsible Denim collection below.