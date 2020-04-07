Celine has long been a key player in the luxury fashion space, obsessively coveted by cool kids and refined, designer shoppers alike. And while it's a fact that its handbags are highly-coveted heirlooms, under creative director Hedi Slimane, the French brands' latest release is packed with equally enviable pieces across all categories from ready-to-wear to jewelry. So, if you're looking to fill in any spaces for elevated classic pieces in your wardrobe, Celine's new arrivals for summer are available now for your online shopping enjoyment. US stores remain closed, online orders are luckily yet to slow down.

If you caught the brands Spring/Summer 2020 collection on the runway, you may have noticed its retro nod to bohemian '70s fashion. With said decade's laid back feel in mind, its newest arrivals has everything one needs for a seasonal wardrobe makeover, whether it be a new hoodie to cozy up in at home, or sunglasses for time sunning in your backyard (and for post-quarantine outings). Celine has long been a go-to for luxe takes on classic staples like structured coats, luxe knits, and sleek boots.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

This season, the label is reimagining the classic silhouettes in the brands signature patterns and motifs, by adding a more tongue-in-cheek twist. Take the 'Retro Nostalgia' raffia bag for example that's embroidered with the words "I have nostalgia for things I have probably never known" which is both playful and strikingly existential for a luxury handbag.

courtesy celine

For the Summer campaign, Slimane shot model Fran Summers in a mix of the relaxed staples. Below, you'll find a curated collection of new pieces from the iconic brand that will give your closet an instant lift and can help establish your collection of wear-forever basics. Even if you're in need of something as small as a phone case or scarf, you'll find it below.

