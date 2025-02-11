Mere hours before Tory Burch debuted its Fall/Winter 2025 collection on Feb. 10, the brand’s Instagram dropped a video teasing the line. Fashion influencers — Ruby Lyn and Lindsay Vrčkovnik among the pack— are frolicking around New York City, which Tory Burch has long called home, on the way to the show. The stylish group had some unexpected detours along the way, but managed to make the most of it. Really, this clip captured the essence of the Tory Burch girl — she’s always on the go, always looking cool without trying too hard. And the designer’s new line certainly has all the core pieces to see her through life — or, at the very least, the next decade or so.

At the iconic Museum of Modern Art on Monday night, with a celeb-stacked front row featuring the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Ciara, and Martha Stewart, the designer debuted 42 looks, which she described as “twisted American sportswear” in the show notes. Through the Tory Burch lens, this translated to “a wardrobe collected over time, where each piece becomes irreplaceable: the perfect blazer, a favorite dress, a worn-in sweatshirt,” the notes continued. “Women are defining ‘classic’ for themselves.” In other words, Burch seems to be betting big on folks focusing on their personal style rather than chasing trends.

One such classic was its cardigans. However, they weren’t your ordinary lightweight sweaters. Thanks to slashed sleeves, Burch’s latest versions gave the effect of multiple knits tossed on in every which way — and the result couldn’t have been more chic. These unique tops were accented with throw-on-and-go athletic track pants made from brushed wool and cotton jersey for an overall comfortable yet luxe vibe. (You can probably picture a New Yorker sitting across from you on the subway in this combo.) On the other hand, should you wish to sparkle on the streets after hours, the shimmery sheer two-piece set and dazzling blazer in the assortment have you covered.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Meanwhile, Burch also breathed new life into jersey dresses, which have been a fixture in the label’s past few collections. These new iterations were a far cry from the futuristic-looking styles that stole the spotlight in its Spring/Summer 2024 line — perhaps the light pink piece worn by Hailey Bieber rings a bell? Rather, this season, Burch switched sartorial gears, showcasing beautifully draped frocks enlivened with bold shoulder pads, a nostalgic silhouette that’s crawled back into the fashion landscape in recent years.

Strong shoulders were also seen by way of sporty zip-up knits (teamed with the aforementioned track pants), work-ready blazers (alongside equally sophisticated knee-length skirts), and leather jackets (against slouchy trousers).

Lest we forget about the accessories. One handbag was covered in various-sized pockets and card holders — something you’d tote around town, confident that all your personal belongings are safe and sound. Though these functional totes felt entirely new for the brand, there were also plenty of instantly recognizable Tory Burch accents — like, most notably, leather handbags detailed with its signature metal hardware, which has been a hallmark for the brand from the get-go. What’s more, knitwear was adorned with floral brooches inspired by former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Tory Burch’s shows have become the harbinger of what industry insiders will gush over in the coming months — and it’s safe to say this collection won’t be any different. On that note, check out TZR’s favorite looks from the line. This won’t be the last time you’ll see them.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images