When Taylor Swift curates her next Kansas City Chiefs gameday attire, which NFL WAG do you think she draws outfit inspo from? While there are plenty wives and girlfriends for the A-lister to copy, including Olivia Culpo, Simone Biles, and Kristin Juszczyk (to name a few), perhaps Swift goes straight to a pro WAG like Ciara. At numerous NFL games throughout her nine-year relationship with Russell Wilson — the current quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers — Ciara has thrown as many sartorial touchdowns in the stands as her husband has on the field. And at this point, the Grammy winner deserves a spot in the WAG Hall of Fame.

Ciara’s WAG era began back in April 2015, when she started dating the quarterback just one month after meeting Wilson at a University of Wisconsin basketball game. Since then, she’s supported him through contracts with the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers — adapting to the team’s signature colors at each game. For her first few years as a Seahawks WAG, her go-to gameday formula was Wilson’s jersey alongside cozy leggings or jeans. But in 2020, she leveled up her football-ready fashion. She even brought her WAG energy to the 2021 Met Gala in a custom Dundas gown made to mimick her husband’s Seahawks jersey — extra points for her Judith Leiber football clutch. The next year, Wilson was traded to the Broncos, so Ciara swapped her neon green and navy for bright orange numbers. Her fanbase still isn’t over the coral David Koma suit set she wore for Wilson’s Broncos introduction press conference in March 2022.

Ciara’s husband only joined the Pittsburgh team in 2024, so her Steelers style is just getting started. But now that football season is here, stay tuned for more black and yellow looks from Ciara in the coming weeks. In the meantime, appreciate the multi-hyphenate’s best WAG style moments so far.

Steelers vs. Lions Preseason, August 2024

At a preseason game against the Steelers, Ciara debuted her Steelers style in an oversized T-shirt jersey, matching yellow shorts, and platform Converse sneakers. In true Ciara fashion, a statement baseball cap rounded out her OOTD.

Broncos vs. Packers, October 2023

Just two months before giving birth to her daughter, Amora Princess, Ciara attended one of her last Broncos matches against the Packers. Her growing baby bump was on full display in a vintage-inspired Broncos T-shirt. She paired the bump-hugging tee with cozy cargo pants and Nike sneakers, both in white.

Broncos vs. Bears, October 2023

That same month, Ciara joined her husband on the field in a plunging white tank alongside matching cargo pants. The “Level Up” singer brightened up her final ‘fit with the Broncos colors, including blue and white Nike sneakers and an oversized windbreaker with the team’s logo.

Broncos vs. Raiders, September 2023

After the Broncos lost by one point to the Raiders, Ciara showed her support for the team by wearing a sporty monochromatic set topped with Wilson’s number. The long-sleeve shirt covered her baby bump while the rip-away joggers peeped her stark white sneakers.

Broncos vs. Ravens, December 2022

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While she isn’t afraid to pack on the color at Broncos games, at a Ravens game in December 2022, Ciara coupled a black long-sleeve turtleneck with matching trousers. She still showed her team spirit with a vibrant orange crossbody bag.

Broncos vs. Raiders, October 2022

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Before the Broncos took on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Ciara was photographed with her kids in coordinating Wilson jerseys. The A-lister wore her orange T-shirt with ripped jean shorts, chunky white socks, and orange-and-white Nike kicks.

Broncos vs. Seahawks, September 2022

Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When the Broncos took on the Seahawks, Ciara was all smiles in a white and navy jersey, baggy mid-wash jeans, and a bright orange baseball cap. Her layered bracelets and various chains upped the cool-girl ante.

Broncos Introduction Press Conference, March 2022

At Wilson’s introduction press conference into the Broncos, Ciara gave the team’s signature color palette a business-ready revamp. The fashion muse sourced David Koma for a monochromatic orange set, which spotlighted a fitted blazer with structured shoulders and wide-leg trousers.

NFL Honors, February 2021

A few days before Super Bowl LV, Ciara attended the 10th Annual NFL Honors with Wilson. The “Goodies” singer turned the football field into a catwalk in a black blazer dress and ankle-strap pumps. Her LBD was especially eye-catching due to its chainlink silver spine.

Met Gala, September 2021

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though she wasn’t in the football stands, Ciara still paid homage to her husband at the 2021 Met Gala. In honor of the “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” theme, she commissioned Dundas to create a sequin mermaid gown inspired by Wilson’s Seahawks jersey. Thanks to the gown’s neon green shade, she was impossible to miss as she sauntered up the iconic staircase.

Super Bowl LIV, February 2020

In 2020, the Seattle Seahawks didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, but Ciara still supported her husband’s team. She got her hands on a vintage Seahawks jersey topped with the number 3.

Seahawks vs. Vikings Halftime Show, December 2018

When the Seahawks took on the Vikings in December 2018, Ciara took her WAG status to the next level by performing during the halftime show. She performed some of her greatest hits in an all-white ensemble inspired by a football uniform. The superstar even drew on eye black atop her cheekbones.