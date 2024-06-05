Now that the Cannes Film Festival is over and Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week isn’t for another few weeks, the celebrity set finally has a minute to catch their breath. It’s likely most of your favorite stars are taking a much-deserved break from the spotlight right now. But that’s not to say they’re out of the Hollywood circuit altogether. On June 4, notable fashion muses like Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, and more stepped out for an intimate (and semi-laidback) dinner celebrating the grand opening of the new Michael Kors store on Rodeo Drive.

This much-anticipated re-opening came four years after the atelier was forced to close their Beverly Hills location due to the pandemic. So, it comes as no surprise that the brand went all out with the venue and guest list. As soon as attendees started arriving at the one-night-only Spago and Canter’s Deli on Tuesday, it became clear this wasn’t your average A-list affair. The overall dress code of the evening seemed to suggest mixing casual basics with red carpet-worthy staples — Union even went so far as to style a navy T-shirt with a lace maxi skirt, while Wilde somehow made a simple white tank top feel luxe alongside timeless black trousers. And then there was Washington, who ditched her basics and went straight to lingerie — she stunned in a see-through lace midi dress coupled with a sequin-embellished robe, both courtesy of Michael Kors, of course.

And that’s not all. The retro-esque diner was jam-packed with lots more Michael Kors enthusiasts, and each of them undeniably understood the assignment. To see what we mean, scroll ahead for the best celebrity looks from the Michael Kors soirée.

Kerry Washington

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

Washington, a longtime Michael Kors devotee, was one of the first to arrive at the private party, and she immediately set the sartorial tone for the rest of the guests. The Scandal star posed in the aforementioned brown lace midi dress underneath a matching sequin robe which hung loosely off her shoulder — a co-ord plucked fresh off the label’s Fall 2024 runway. The monochromatic moment continued onto her footwear: ankle-strap sky-high pumps in a dark chocolate hue.

Gabrielle Union

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

Before enjoying the delicious cuisine, Union showed off her OOTN to photographers, which included a navy blue T-shirt and a Fall 2023 lace mermaid skirt on the bottom. Her carry-all of the evening was a tan top-handle bag originally from the Fall 2024 catalogue.

Olivia Wilde

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

The Fall 2024 streak continued with Wilde’s grayscale ensemble, complete with a white tank top and a double-belted black maxi skirt. Just like the runway model, the Don’t Worry Darling director appeared to style her timeless combo with a pair of loafers.

Shailene Woodley

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

Woodley gave off major easy luxury vibes in a khaki Michael Kors suit set, which she cinched with a slim brown leather belt — one of the key motifs in the Fall 2024 collection. Underneath her wide-leg trousers peeped a pointy pair of black pumps.

Mindy Kaling

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

The Inside Out actor brought a bit of shimmer to the Michael Kors bash via a sequin-embellished LBD with sleek draping at the waist. She paired her calf-grazing midi with ankle-strap sandals.

Marisa Tomei

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

Tomei stayed true to her penchant for elevated suits by pairing a slightly oversized blazer with ultra-wide-leg trousers. She gave her matching set a menswear-inspired flair via a striped button-down and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Quinta Brunson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

The Abbott Elementary star looked especially summer ready in a taupe and black Michael Kors Collection gown topped with a floral print. Brunson opted out of a necklace altogether and instead added a bit of bling with dangly diamond earrings.

Kaitlyn Dever & Zoey Deutch

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

Dever and Deutch cozied up for a quick photo-op before dinner. Dever broke up the neutral stretch with an ombré blue maxi dress, while Deutch wore a blazer mini dress from the atelier’s Fall 2024 collection.

Rachel Zoe

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

The fashion designer went full boho-chic in a plunging floral gown from Michael Kors made of 100% organic silk. On the accessories front, Zoe chose a conversation-starting necklace with oversized statement beads and various mismatched bracelets.

Alexandra Shipp

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

The Barbie actor made a case for the little brown dress this summer in a cool-toned chiffon mini from Michael Kors, embellished with leather bands at the straps and around the waist. Much like Kaling and Washington, brown ankle-strap pumps rounded out her final ‘fit.