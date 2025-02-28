Pro tip: One way to guarantee a star-studded turnout at an A-list affair? Host the event the week before the Academy Awards, when every notable name is already in Hollywood. On Feb. 27 — four days before the 97th Oscars — Essence hosted its annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards. To no surprise, the red carpet was packed with fashion muses (most of whom will attend the pièce de résistance of award season on March 2). And if their Oscars attire is anything like their Essence-worthy ensembles, Sunday’s soirée will be a stylish sight.

Before heading into the Fairmont Century Plaza, VIP guests posed for photographers outside the celeb-approved hotel. The step-and-repeat circuit started strong with Cynthia Erivo’s grand entrance. The Wicked star (and one of the evening’s honorees) turned heads in a ruffled noir number, courtesy of Maison Margiela Fall 2022 Couture. Then, Keke Palmer continued her archival streak in Dior by John Galliano Spring 2003 Couture. The icon’s timeless tangerine gown matched her copper bob, complete with a sheer feathered skirt and a strapless corset. Shortly after Palmer’s photo op, Zoë Kravitz embraced her minimalist side in a Saint Laurent LWD — one of her favorite ateliers both on and off the red carpet. In true Kravitz form, she accessorized with strappy sandals and oval sunglasses from — you guessed it — the Italian label.

In classic pre-Oscars form, the luxe attire just kept coming. Ahead, appreciate the best celebrity looks at the 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards. And come back to TZR on Oscars’ Sunday for more.

Cynthia Erivo

The multi-hyphenate made waves in this voluminous, ruffled gown from Maison Margiela Fall 2022 Couture. She paired it with equally eccentric heels from Christian Louboutin.

Keke Palmer

Always on board for a vintage moment, Palmer got her hands on a tangerine Dior by John Galliano gown, which originally debuted in Spring 2003 Couture. The one-color ensemble spotlighted a sheer feather-lined skirt, a strapless corset, and a striking neck tie.

Zoë Kravitz

The it girl was a minimalist vision in a long-sleeve LWD, strappy sandals, and oval-shaped sunglasses, all from Saint Laurent.

Lori Harvey

All eyes were on Harvey in numerous Burberry staples, including a cropped trench coat, low-waisted trousers in the brand’s check print, and peep-toe ivory mules.

Taraji P. Henson

The Golden Globe Award winner styled a baby blue blazer from Prabal Gurung Spring 2025 as a dress, alongside fuchsia Rene Caovilla pumps.

Storm Reid

The 21-year-old proved she’s one to watch on the style front in this two-tone drop-waist design from Cong Tri Spring 2025. Extra points for her Gianvito Rossi sandals and Bulgari bling.

Issa Rae

Similar to Palmer, Rae also got the bright orange memo in a strapless satin dress from Roland Mouret.

Jessica Williams

The Shrinking star looked so chic in a belted, off-the-shoulder LBD from Carolina Herrera.

Laverne Cox

Cox’s zip-up blazer and pleated skirt (both from Thom Browne) went viral instantly. Her leather harness and over-the-knee sock boots were especially eye-catching.

Tyra Banks

The America’s Next Top Model host delivered gothic glam realness in a corseted black gown, plus elongated opera gloves.

Ruth Negga

The Presumed Innocent star made a strong case for tunic tops in this divine duo from Diotima Fall/Winter 2025. Her pointy Jimmy Choo pumps upped the modish ante.

Brandee Evans

The P-Valley star brought the glamour in a structural, baby pink gown designed by Project Runway Season 19 runner-up, Kristina Kharlashkina.