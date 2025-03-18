After seasons of minimalism and, of course, quiet luxury at the forefront of fashion, the pendulum seems to be swinging back to maximalism. At least, that’s certainly the case in the accessories department. Hot on the heels of the bag charm craze, fashion girls are now personalizing another category in their wardrobe — shoes. Charms, beads, ribbons ... customization is the name of the game in the footwear scene this year.

According to Ashley Harris, the brainchild of New York City-based jewelry brand Don’t Let Disco, shoe personalization isn’t just a trend. “It’s a potent cocktail of nostalgia and a yearning for authentic self-expression,” she tells TZR. “We’re drawn to the whimsical, tactile nature of these tiny adornments, much like we romanticize iconic styles of the past,” Harris adds. “It’s that same soul-deep ache for a simpler time, a time when personal flair wasn’t dictated by algorithms.”

But don’t be mistaken: Shoe accessories aren’t new. In fact, Harris says the first time she saw the look was by way of Crocs’ Jibbitz. And though they once had a reputation for being kitschy, the brand’s charms have received the high-style treatment from Simone Rocha, which is releasing another drop of its beloved pearl and rhinestone pairs next month. Meanwhile, many have been decorating their kicks with an array of charms — as proven by the slew of tutorials on TikTok. However, Harris has noticed the trend expanding to boots, boat shoes, and beyond. To wit, Don’t Let Disco teamed up with Nordstrom and Sperry for a dinner during New York Fashion Week last month, bringing a slew of nautical-themed accents to the event. “We used coral, shells, and teeny handcrafted clay fish,” she says about the personalization options.

Ahead, find more shoe customization ideas, whether you gravitate towards sporty sneakers, preppy boat shoes, or dressy ballet flats. Take note: You needn’t necessarily buy pricey charms — a jewelry kit from your craft store will work just fine.

Snazzy Sneakers

Amp up your sneaker game by accessorizing an otherwise pared-back silhouette. Here, lace shoelaces, quirky charms, and a safety pin breathed new life into chunky black kicks. A work of art, no?

Dressy Ballet Flats

Courtesy Of Don't Let Disco

Right now, Harris says she’s into a dolled-up ballet flat, which the designer achieves by creating a “tassel sprout,” as she puts it, on the top of the shoes. “I embellish the knot on the bow, then dress the legs of the bow,” she explains, adding that it gives the shoes a fun moment — one that’s sure to stand out against a polished look. Above, she shows how it’s done with Frēda Salvador’s Freda square-toe style.

Colorful Boat Shoes

Courtesy Of Nordstrom

Boat shoes made quite the comeback last year thanks to Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 show. And now, fashion insiders are taking the trend to a whole new level. Case in point: Nordstrom and Sperry designed a limited-edition beaded style, pictured here. You can also DIY a similar-looking pair at home, should you wish to design your own creation.

Dazzling Oxfords

Give your edgy black Oxfords a polished touch with glamorous charms, such as bows, hearts, pearls, and so on. They’ll no doubt add an element of surprise to a casual blazer and jeans mash-up.