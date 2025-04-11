Move over, quiet luxury — individualism is in. The same-same barrage of beige, brown, and monochrome that had the industry in a vice-like grip has finally eased up, and the pendulum has swung back around to maximalism.

Thanks to a renewed interest in carefree bohemian codes and eclecticism (thank you, Chemena Kamali and Alessandro Michele, in particular), fashion lovers are eagerly hunting down pieces that scream uniqueness, and items that aren’t beholden to fleeting internet fads. Platforms for preloved items, including The RealReal, Depop, eBay, Fashionphile, and GEM, are seeing unprecedented interest across categories and decades. Today’s shoppers aren’t just intent on being more eco-responsible either, they’re also keen to flex their knowledge with vintage finds, and not look the same as everyone else on their social media feeds.

“What we’ve noticed is a slowdown of the hyper-curated digital aesthetic of 2024,” Depop’s trend specialist, Agus Panzoni, tells TZR. “While the fashion discourse of the past few years was defined by everything from cottagecore to mob wives, we are seeing a growing ethos of deconsumption and a return towards an idea of ‘fundamentals’ — durable, versatile, utilitarian pieces.”

If you kicked off 2025 with a #NoBuy challenge or were piqued by the idea of ‘under consumption-core,’ you’re not alone. “Ironically, the move away from fads and this trend fatigue has itself been a trend in the making for a while,” Panzoni agrees. “What I think is interesting is that although we're moving to this idea of ‘fundamental dressing,’ it doesn't mean that fashion is losing its expressive appeal. If anything, consumers are personalizing their basics rather than just buying into the latest viral trend.”

The global secondhand market is already estimated to be worth a staggering $197 billion, according to Fashionphile, with this number projected to increase by another $100 billion by 2026. Panzoni notes that sourcing preloved items is fast becoming the standard way to acquire wardrobe staples, rather than rushing to your nearest mall or department store: “We’re really seeing secondhand fashion becoming the foundation of modern wardrobes, as people look for classic pieces that stand the test of time.”

For many vintage hunters, the thrill is in the chase. And while there are certain brands, designers, and eras that will always be in-demand, getting ahead of the masses when it comes to the next big (old!) thing in vintage is a whole other pursuit. Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you. Here’s what to set your saved searches and site alerts for in 2025.

Depop

Depop has noticed that IRL communities are having more and more influence on what people want to wear, with everything from run clubs to parties, concerts, and fan meetups inspiring purchases.

As such, retro and nostalgic sportswear and vintage athletic gear is having a moment. Think: 1980s windbreakers (up 114%) and soccer jerseys (up 117%), as well as throwback styles from Champion (up 242%), Adidas (up 168%), and Onitsuka Tiger (up 120%).

Panzoni, the in-house trend specialist, also notes that the younger generation is increasingly interested in finding what the platform terms “contemporary classics.” Ralph Lauren searches are up 70%, while interest in J. Crew and Gap is up 91% and 210%, respectively, on the platform. For 2025, shoppers are hunting for items like gold button cardigans, pleated skirts, cable knitwear, tennis attire, and barn jackets. The latter saw a mammoth 3138% increase in searches lately.

GEM

In music to our ears, GEM is a one-stop-shop for searching tens of millions of pre-loved items, all in one app. Founded by street style photographer Liisa Jokinen and her husband Sampo Karjalainen in 2019, GEM compiles results from marketplaces and independent stores alike.

Right now, the platform is seeing traction around vintage Armani suiting and blazers, Missoni knits, and sexy, opulent pieces from Dolce & Gabbana.

“I predict that Christian Lacroix is going to be the next coveted name in vintage,” Jokinen tells TZR. “And since Dries van Noten announced his retirement, searches for his designs have definitely grown. I would recommend people hold on to their Dries pieces; they will become future classics.”

In menswear, Carol Christian Poell is a new name that Jokinen is seeing pop up time and time again in the searches. “Imagine similar aesthetics as Rick Owens, but lesser known. I would personally set my alerts for this one if I was a menswear collector,” she advises.

“Similarly, Raf Simons and Ann Demeulemeester have been popular for a long time, but now, lesser known Belgian designers are being discovered again. [One to watch] is Dirk Bikkembergs. I personally love some of his bag designs and have alerts set for them,” Jokinen adds.

eBAY

A true originator in the secondhand space — can you believe eBay was launched back in 1995?! — this global treasure trove is still a go-to for both serious collectors and casual vintage shoppers.

Interestingly, the top-searched brand in the entire vintage category for the last year was Gunne Saxe; a now-defunct clothing label that was omnipresent from the late 1960s-1980s. Vintage Cavalli was up over 120% year over year, likely linked to the iconic Italian designer’s death in April 2024. Shoppers also clamoured for vintage Custo Barcelona (up 90%), vintage Anna Sui (up 30%), and Cher favorite, Bob Mackie (up 30%).

In terms of designer-specific searches, eagle-eyed fans delved deep for Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton (up nearly 100%), Tom Ford for Gucci (up 75%), John Galliano for Dior (up 55%), and Stella McCartney (up 50%).

Wondering what the next pre-loved ‘it’ bag to re-emerge is? eBay’s in-house data and trend specialists have a good hunch. While last year saw the Balenciaga City Bag and the 2003 Louis Vuitton x Murakami collection return to the fore, for 2025, it’s all about the Dior Malice (searches are up a notable 250%), YSL Mombasa (up 215%), Stella McCartney Falabella bag (up 135%), and Dior Gaucho (over 135%). On your marks, get set, shop…..

The RealReal

With Timothée Chalamet currently gracing screens in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, The RealReal is seeing even more demand for the 1970s. “Last year, Chemena Kamali's Chloé brought bohemian style back into the spotlight. Now, A Complete Unknown has put a fresh focus on folk fashion, setting us up for a full Seventies revival,” Noelle Sciacca, The RealReal’s associate director of fashion & strategic partnerships, tells TZR.

The RealReal is seeing demand for vintage pieces from Missoni (up 11%), Geoffrey Beene (up 22%), and Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche (up 16%) in early 2025. Sciacca also cites a bubbling interest in Giorgio Sant'Angelo (up 67% since last year) while Galanos is selling fast on the platform too (up 18% month over month).

Fashionphile

In its 25-year history, you can bet that Fashionphile has seen countless trend cycles when it comes to pre-loved luxury handbags and accessories. That experience also primes the platform to accurately predict the arm candy, watches, and jewelry that people will be pinning to their wishlists next.

For 2025, Fashionphile anticipates the cowboy and western obsession to remain in the zeitgeist. Fringe detailing is up almost 40% year on year — with interest in Chanel fringe bags up a substantial 136%. The platform is also placing an emphasis on classic, corporate-style bags that would impress in the boardroom. Think: Ralph Lauren-era Rachel Green or Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada. Black patent leather is up by 158%, which should give you an idea. East-west bags, which are currently trending in contemporary circles but undoubtedly rooted in ‘90s and ‘00s style, are also up by 229%. Also proving ultra-desirable right now are pearl-adorned bags (up 29%), tweed bags (up 55%), and top handle bags (up 68%).

In its jewelry and watch categories, classic watch sales have surged by 60%, with Cartier’s Tank Francaise taking the top spot. Bracelet-style watches are also having a moment, up 30% year on year. Further proving that big and bold is back, 1980s-era yellow gold pieces from Bulgari, Chanel, Gucci, and Hermès are all trending on site too, while the Tiffany Wrap Necklace is enjoying a 15% boom in interest year over year.