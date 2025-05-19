At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, all eyes are on the iconic red carpet right outside the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. So far, we’ve seen step-and-repeats from Bella Hadid, Kristen Stewart, Amal Clooney, Halle Berry, and Emma Stone (to name a few fashion muses). However, the festival’s more intimate affairs deserve your attention, too. On May 18, the celebrity set at Cannes descended on the Place de la Castre for the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards — about a mile west from the legendary theater. Minutes before Nicole Kidman was honored at the festival’s fête, the award winner, Dakota Johnson, Berry, Salma Hayek, Charli XCX, and more VIP guests donned their Sunday best for the evening soirée. And to no surprise, each ensemble was just as enviable as the premiere dress codes.

At various premieres, celebrities are required to follow a “no nudity” clause on the red carpet. But at the Kering Women In Motion Awards, attendees ignored the shocking policy, and embraced their sultry sides. The guest of honor, for one, turned heads in a lace illusion gown from Balenciaga — a fitting choice for the brand ambassador. Then, Berry and Johnson arrived in surprisingly similar transparent gowns — courtesy of Gucci. Both actors’ attire featured a high halter neck, rhinestones from top-to-bottom, and semi-sheer skirts. Julia Garner and Charli XCX also got the see-through memo. Garner, for one, nearly freed the nip in a burgundy Gucci dress, complete with a lace bodice. The Grammy winner’s transparent accents were more understated — see the hazy geometric panels around her waist.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, appreciate the celebrity looks at the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards, and stay tuned to TZR as the Cannes Film Festival rages on.

Nicole Kidman

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The Babygirl actor sourced Balenciaga for a custom crimson illusion dress adorned with luxurious lace.

Halle Berry

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The Cannes jury member brought her fashion A-game in a rhinestone-covered halter-neck number from Gucci.

Dakota Johnson

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

The Materialists actor attended her first Cannes Film Festival event in a semi-sheer corseted gown from Gucci, which bared a shocking resemblance to Berry’s OOTN.

Salma Hayek

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Before grabbing a photo with Johnson, Hayek posed for a solo shot in a sequin and feather-embellished two-tone gown from — you guessed it — Gucci.

Charli XCX

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The brat singer put her signature aesthetic on pause in a luxe lavender gown from Saint Laurent. Designed by creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, the satin style featured a plunging neckline, an elongated train, and a feature boa.

Julianne Moore

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Moore added some color to her oversized all-black suit via the Bottega Veneta Lauren Clutch in ruby red.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The custom Gucci streak continued with Edgar-Jones’ velvet-and-sequin midi dress. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the burnt sienna bodice was embroidered with the label’s iconic emblem.

Julia Garner

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Always on board for a risqué accent, Garner’s lace bodice was entirely sheer, while the draped skirt appeared opaque.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Huntington-Whiteley proved you can never go wrong with a strapless little black dress — especially if it’s this one from Balenciaga.

Jameela Jamil

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

The Good Place alum chose a black-and-white gown from Lebanon-based designer, Rami Kadi.