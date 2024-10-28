Whenever Angelina Jolie steps onto a red carpet, all eyes are on her. Since she first launched herself into super stardom in the ‘90s with roles like Hackers and Gia, her style and beauty looks have undergone quite the evolution — trying out every haircut from a buzzed head to a blonde bob and beyond. But of late, she’s leaned into her signature sun-kissed, flowing blowout. While this timeless style is flawless every time, it’s always exciting when she shakes things up a bit. And that’s exactly what Jolie did at the Los Angeles premiere of her highly anticipated film, Maria, when she showed up with voluminous curly hair that had everyone talking.

For the screening, which took place at AFI Fest on Oct. 26th, Jolie turned to celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, who was also the mastermind behind her recent ‘70s disco curls for her September cover feature in CR Fashion Book. But while the Eternals star has recently dabbled in big hair, her latest version had some key differences. Whereas the fashion-forward magazine shoot favored a more editorial effect — with more defined zigzag waves — this version felt decidedly more effortless. The actor, filmmaker, and humanitarian opted for a more beachy, windswept look with a deep side part and brushed-out curls, which were paired with signature makeup by Raoul Alejandre that included a neutral eyeshadow and soft cat eye with a vibrant red lip.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Along with her timeless makeup, the Tom Ford beauty ambassador kept all eyes on her full and fluffy waves by keeping her wardrobe quite minimalist. In fact, her silky champagne-colored dress and draped black jacket mirrored an outfit she recently wore out and about in Manhattan, adding to the overall effortlessness of her look.

In Maria, which is set to hit theaters in select cities next month before streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 11th, Jolie embodies the bel canto singer in a series of brunette, mid-century hairstyles — so expect to see more beauty transformations on screen in the very near future. As for her real life style, Jolie’s textured curls has fans excited to see just what she’ll do on red carpets next.