Outside the confines of award season, few A-list affairs are as star-studded as the Academy Awards or the Grammys — debatably, the year’s two buzziest ceremonies. However, a few times throughout the year, an exclusive event takes a page out of the Oscars playbook and delivers an unexpected celebrity-heavy lineup. Such was the case for the Glamour Women of the Year event on October 8, which drew in the likes of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Pamela Anderson, and even Anna Wintour (to name a few recognizable faces). And if this fashionable fête confirmed anything, it’s that the upcoming award season will certainly be one to watch.

Inside the Times Square EDITION Hotel in the heart of New York, style muses from all industries gathered to celebrate Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year honorees, including Suni Lee, Pamela Anderson, Taraji P. Henson, Tina Knowles, and Donna Kelce. One of the evening’s biggest surprises was when Beyoncé skipped the red carpet and snuck into the awards ceremony. Arm-in-arm with her mother and former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé shined in a butter yellow T-shirt and coordinating satin skirt from Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2025. Eilish also attended the Glamour get-together in honor of her mom, Maggie Baird — one of the Women of the Year recipients. In a family photo with her mom and brother, Finneas O’Connell, Eilish posed in a signature menswear-inspired moment, complete with elongated shorts and an oversized blazer.

To no surprise, the Women of the Year were equally dressed to impress. Henson, for one, turned heads in a glamorous Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 gown with waistline cutouts. Then, all eyes were on Anderson in her turquoise Oscar de la Renta dress. Also dressed in Oscar de la Renta, Olympic gymnast, Lee proved her sartorial prowess in a scalloped mini dress courtesy of the atelier’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for all the celebrity appearances at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. These top-tier looks are guaranteed to tide you over until award season rolls around.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Beyoncé may have skipped the red carpet, but her OOTN still had its moment to shine inside the Times Square hotspot. The Grammy winner approved the butter yellow color craze in a Sergio Hudson Spring/Summer 2025 co-ord, which debuted during New York Fashion Week just one month ago. Rowland looked equally glam in a plunging suit set covered in multicolor metallics.

Tina Knowles

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s mother made the grandest of entrances in a custom satin off-the-shoulder AMSALE look, adorned with hand-crafted orchid petals on the bodice.

Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird, & Billie Eilish

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

In true Eilish form, the “Birds of a Feather” singer stood out among the crowd in a white button-down, complementary long shorts, a baggy blazer, and chunky black sneakers topped with bright red laces.

Taraji P. Henson

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Originally worn by Karlie Kloss on the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 runway, Henson looked ultra-luxe in the aforementioned velvet duo, which featured a turtleneck bodice with cascading floor-length sleeves and a chain-embellished pencil skirt. T-strap pumps with Schiaparelli’s signature gold toe motif peeped out from the ankle-grazing hem.

Pamela Anderson

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate broke up her minimalistic streak with this pastel turquoise Oscar de la Renta number. Her most notable accents included a rhinestone collar, the floor-length cape, and her no-makeup makeup look.

Brooke Shields

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Always onboard for a sequin selection, the TZR cover star sparkled in a gold gown with a timeless cowl neck.

Suni Lee

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Olympian made quite a splash at NYFW, so it’s no surprise that Lee was one of Glamour’s best-dressed attendees. She chose a long-sleeve beaded mini dress from Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2024.

Demi Lovato

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lovato went full Old Hollywood mode in a delicately-draped black gown with a beaded strapless corset.

Victoria Monét

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

The three-time Grammy winner stole the show in a Gaurav Gupta Spring/Summer 2024 Couture midi dress with striking gold decorations atop her structured bodice.

Ashlyn Harris & Sophia Bush

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, the power couple went viral for their semi-coordinating outfits. Harris, for one, matched the silver lining and studs on her black suit set to Bush’s metallic maxi dress.

Kelsea Ballerini

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The country singer got her hands on this vintage Donna Karan metallic design from the label’s Resort 2011 collection. She paired it with matching silver pointy pumps.

Anna Wintour

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Vogue editor-in-chief was instantly recognizable in a patterned gown with of-the-moment ruffles plucked straight from Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2025.

Donna Kelce

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

One of the internet’s favorite moms looked polished in a navy blue suit set and turquoise fashion glasses.

Bethenny Frankel

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Frankel tapped into the leopard print renaissance in a Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2024 maxi dress with a chic sweetheart neckline and slim straps.

Isan Elba

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The burgeoning it girl and daughter of Idris Elba brought her fashion A-game in a sequin gown from Cucculelli Shaheen Spring/Summer 2024.

Gayle King

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The award-winning journalist matched the dramatic red flower atop her Rebecca Vallance LBD to her clutch and pointy pumps.

Jordyn Woods

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Woods delivered major princess energy in a teal satin ballgown from Lebanese designer, Saiid Kobeisy.

Michelle Buteau

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Survival of the Thickest actor was all smiles in an off-the-shoulder champagne mini dress complete with a flirty bubble hem.