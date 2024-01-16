And the award for the most unexpected look at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards goes to — drumroll, please — Aubrey Plaza. The White Lotus star, who teamed up with stylist Jessica Paster for the annual ceremony, sashayed down the red carpet in a polarizing soft yellow gown from Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection — and, without question, all eyes were on her. Sure, Plaza’s 2023 Emmy Awards dress may initially leave you feeling a bit conflicted (Is it cute? What on earth is going on with the top?), but for team TZR, it didn’t take too long for the one-of-a-kind number to grow on us. Hear us out, OK?

We’d recommend sitting down and getting comfy because there’s a lot to unpack here. First, the bottom half of the gown isn’t anything out of the ordinary — the slinky fabric hugs her body and hits right above the floor. But the square-shaped top portion of the look is where things get really interesting. It’s almost reminiscent of an oversized envelope or perhaps the brown paper bag your mom used for your school lunches — but in the chicest way possible. From the side, the dress reveals a bit of side boob yet still covers the actor up thanks to the double fabric (the first layer is close to the skin, while the second pops out a bit). And the ginormous pin smack dab in the middle of the garment is just the cherry on top of an already unique number.

On the runway, the model nixed the accessories (save for crystal-encrusted ballet flats), whereas Plaza, with the help of Paster, had some fun with the styling. She doubled down on gold pieces, wearing platform pumps from Alexandre Birman and Loewe’s Flamenco metallic leather clutch. Though the bag doesn’t appear to be a part of her red carpet outfit, she’s seen holding it in an image shared by her hairstylist, Mark Townsend. Lastly, EFFY Jewelry’s gold hoops completed the look.

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Love it or hate it, one thing’s for sure: The actor’s gown will be talked about in many group messages tonight.