She’s done ‘80s-inspired mullets, Y2K-esque poufs, and sleek ‘90s styles, but as it turns out, Cardi B can really channel any era and make it look incredibly convincing. When the “Enough (Miami)” star stepped out for the final game in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs, her romantic reunion with estranged husband Offset wasn’t the only thing that made headlines. There, courtside at the event on April 30, Cardi B’s short bangs gave her entire look the coolest retro feel, further securing her position as one of the most preeminent beauty stars of the decade.

Cardi gave her fans and followers a sneak-preview of the look on her Instagram Stories, where she briefly shared the styling process before hitting New York City’s Madison Square Garden with Offset. Due to its extreme length and distinct cut, her hair is likely a temporary piece or wig, but the fringe suits her incredibly well. She shared that the front pieces were tamped down with a pair of flat paddle clips, which prevent unwanted grooves and bumps. The hair is long and evenly-cut — which makes it look especially fresh — with a set of blunt bangs stopping just short of her delicately arched brows.

The distinct bang length instantly reminded many viewers of the close-cropped cuts often worn by pinup models of the ‘50s, like the legendary Bettie Page and her famous fringe. While Cardi’s pair isn’t quite as short, the rounded nature and visible eyebrows are very much in-line with the retro trend.

Bettie Page circa 1952. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, despite their extreme look, shorter bangs have become an increasingly popular style among the celebrity set. Some, like Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, are opting for punkier, choppier takes on the look. Still other A-listers, including Zoë Kravitz and Beyoncé, are channeling and more distinctly vintage vibe with their brow-baring bangs.

Always a fan of bold hairstyles and creative fashion choices, it was only a matter of time before Cardi B explored the micro-bang trend for herself. And it looks so good, here’s to hoping she keeps it around for longer than just the NBA Finals.