This adidas x IVY PARK Puffer Coat Is Already A Hit With Celebrities

It's official: Beyoncé could moonlight as (Mrs.) Santa Claus if she ever wanted to. Ahead of the upcoming Icy Park drop on Feb. 19 — the third adidas x IVY PARK collaboration — Beyoncé gifted a brown metallic adidas x IVY PARK puffer coat, along with other pieces, to several of her A-list friends. The lucky gift recipients include actors Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The three stars all shared their excitement about the upcoming collection on Instagram, of course, with selfies that creatively showed off how they'd wear the chocolate-colored coat.

To show just how epically big the puffer outerwear was, Witherspoon can fit neatly into the box it came in. Her French bulldog Minnie Pearl joined her inside the box for the Insta photo. "I'll be here all day ... thank you @beyonce for my new home office and my awesome new gear," the actor captioned her post. The eye-catching winter coat is not the first time Beyoncé has shared pieces from her fashion line with her friends. Back in Jan. 2020, she gifted that year's adidas x IVY PARK collection to actors such as Yara Shahidi, Zendaya, Cardi B, and Janelle Monáe. In that same year, Beyoncé also gave her friends a cheeky necklace — it was a hand with the middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one — that perfectly encapsulated a collective sentiment from the world.

Ross Wearing adidas x IVY PARK

Witherspoon Wearing adidas x IVY PARK

Washington Wearing adidas x IVY PARK

Judging from the teased details about the collection so far, fans can expect the new adidas x IVY PARK to have a fresh-off-the-slopes aesthetic with a touch of Beyoncé's signature ready-to-wear edge. In addition to the shiny coat, the gift box contained hot pink sweatsuits, striped blue rompers, and an on-theme faux ski pass that read: "IVY PARK MOUNTAIN: THIS IS YOUR PARK." After some sleuthing, Ivy Park fans will notice that Hailey Biber's one of the models to rep the new drop. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Ahhh. So grateful and happy to be a part of this campaign! New @weareivypark @adidas Thank you to the queen for having me @beyonce."

The Icy Park collection will release on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. EST and will be available in select stores on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. EST. If you recall the other two adidas x IVY PARK collaborations and how quickly they sold out — you'll want to get in formation with your credit cards at the ready. To make the shopping process even more painless, save this post to your bookmarks tab because tomorrow it will be updated with the pieces you can shop.