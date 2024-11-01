Trying to keep up with Cardi B’s hair color changes is like trying to keep up with the latest Brat remixes. It seems like just when you’re getting to know one, another one pops up out of nowhere. And that’s exactly what makes her so fun to watch. As a noted wig enthusiast (thanks to her trusted stylist Tokyo Stylez), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can dramatically change her look in an instant. So why would Halloween be any different? For past spooky seasons, Cardi has transformed into Morticia Addams, Marge Simpson, Medusa, and Cruella de Vil — each time the genius choice and styling of the wigs being an integral part of the total package. So of course this year the Grammy-winner wasn’t going to dial it in. For the Hennessy & T Styles Halloween Party in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 31st, she channeled the iconic cartoon character (and forever beauty muse, honestly) Jessica Rabbit in bright red hair, styled into vintage vixen-inspired waves.

There’s a reason celebrities like Cardi, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Mariah Carey have all chosen the Who Framed Rodger Rabbit character as a Halloween costume. Although the movie came out three and a half decades ago, the lounge singing “human toon” is considered a timeless symbol of sultry glamour to this day. In fact, the film’s animator has stated that he was inspired by Old Hollywood icons like Veronica Lake and Rita Hayworth when dreaming up what her hair would look like. With that in mind, it seems like the cartoon was the perfect choice for Cardi B’s costume this year, as the rapper’s latest beauty era seems to be influenced by vintage bombshells.

Shortly after her epic parade of hair looks from Paris Fashion Week that included a razored pixie, a spiky updo with anime-inspired bangs, a ‘70s brunette shag, and more, she has stepped out a few different times in big, bouncy, side-swept waves that call back to some of Hollywood’s biggest bombshells of the ‘40s and ‘50s. Both her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and birthday hairstyles had a similarly retro appeal to the vibrant red hair she wore to her Halloween festivities.

For course this wasn’t Cardi’s first foray into redheaded territory. She went strawberry blonde for the Rabanne show this year, sported thigh-gazing dark cherry waves for a Skims ad last year, and briefly went copper in fall of 2021. The rapper’s Jessica Rabbit red might only have been a one night thing, but considering how well she pulls off every single shade, it might be a color to add to her repertoire.