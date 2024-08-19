It doesn’t matter if you’re talking about assembling the perfect outfit, plotting an album rollout, or getting ready for a holiday still several months out — preparedness is key. It’s especially essential when you’re one of the most in-demand artists in your industry, and trying to juggle family life at the same time. In a new Instagram Story, it sure looks like Cardi B is staying well ahead of the curve with her assorted work projects, and hyping her fans up for the 2024 holiday season at the same time. In the brief clip posted to her profile, it seems as through Cardi B wears winter makeup, hinting at some sort of themed release. It’s not clear if it’s music-related or part of a high-profile brand partnership, but it is fun, festive, and cheerful enough to make anyone start brainstorming their gift list.

In the quick clip, Cardi can be seen with a chestnut-brown blowout, classic red lipstick, and a matte white snowflake carefully painted next to one falsie-adorned eye. It blends well with the pale, cream-colored shadow she wears across most of her lid, with a few twinkling gems encircling the snowflake to simulate an icy flurry. Not only is it adorably on-theme for winter, but it’s actually pretty muted for the star — maybe this means her costume will be especially elaborate?

Even her caption, a simple “sooo tired”, hints at something big — what’s more exhausting than an all-day shoot? While she could be filming for a commercial or ad campaign, Cardi posted a video of herself with long red nails in a recording booth the very next day. Could a Mariah Carey-esque album of novelty holiday tracks be coming down the pike? Considering how all-out Cardi goes for Christmas every year, it wouldn’t be too big of a stretch.

The large white snowflake aside — it’s perfect for themed parties, though — Cardi B’s makeup is pretty spot-on when it comes to winter beauty trends in general. Matte finishes are always a popular choice through the holidays, and she incorporated it into her lips, eyes, and skin. There’s her red lipstick, too, a true classic. No matter what sort of project Cardi has up her sleeve, you can always count on a stunning visual.