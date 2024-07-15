From the moment she announced her pregnancy, it was clear that Cardi B was prepared to go all-out in celebration of her first baby, Kulture. The superstar treats her daughter to matching outfits, glamorous trips, and exciting experiences, but it might all pale in comparison to the blowout she planned for Kulture’s 6th birthday. Not only did the “Enough (Miami)” rapper charter a jet and commission a bespoke Chrome Hearts dress for the occasion, but she made sure her Mother of the Birthday Girl look was appropriately on-theme too. Cardi B’s pink streaks are more than just a fun pop of color against her long, raven-black hair — they’re her way of going the extra mile for Kulture’s next-level birthday bash.

Cardi shared a selection of photos from the festivities to her Instagram on July 12, spotlighting some of the party’s biggest moments: a larger-than-life balloon mural, a fluffy white dress custom-created for her daughter, and a decorations-stuffed plane ride to Disneyland Paris. The party’s theme seemed to be pink-colored everything — all the better for letting the birthday girl’s dress stand out — and Cardi took it to an exciting extreme with magenta high-heeled boots, a bubblegum Balenciaga jersey dress, and bright, neon highlights streaked through her hair, bangs included.

In one solo photo shared in the Instagram carousel, it looks like Cardi had both baby- and hot-pink pieces added to her hair. The alternating tones can be seen in the long, silky bangs she’s been wearing over the past several weeks. The contrasting shades add fun detail and dimension to an already-whimsical look, playing off the assorted pinks in her outfit’s color palette, too. While it might be Barbie’s signature color, Cardi’s playful, bolder incorporation of pink makes her look more like a glamorous Bratz doll — OG fans remember the magenta pieces streaked through character Jade’s hair in more than a few versions sold.

Of course, pink hair — and neon streaks in general — is an old standby for Cardi at this point. She’s done color-blocked pink, all-over color (in a bowl cut, no less), acid-green highlights, a baby-blue bob, and just about every shade of red one could imagine.

Some of her bolder looks might feel too extreme for the everyday person to try out at home, but Cardi’s pink streaks are an easy way to incorporate her signature style.