Did Cardi B just debut a full look from Rahul Mishra’s Fall 2026 haute couture collection before his latest runway began? It’s possible. Is the singer officially back at Paris Haute Couture Week? Absolutely.

After a year away from the front row, Cardi B made a radiant return to the City of Lights on Monday to take in Rahul Mishra’s Fall 2026 Haute Couture collection. Famously one to wear a full runway look from head to toe, the rapper was dressed for the occasion in a beaded white gown accented with a shadowy breast print and trompe l’oeil draping. In the spirit of Mishra’s intricate designs, the heavily embellished garment was overlaid with a pearl-embellished waistline with dangling cutout accents, as well as matching necklaces and tiered straps.

Of course, Cardi B has never phoned in an outfit for Haute Couture Week — after all, this is the woman who sat front row in face-blocking fringe, accessorized with a live raven, at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture 2025 show. For Mishra’s presentation, the artist completed her all-white look with a matching beaded headpiece, plus a set of long, sparkling diamond earrings. A crystal-clear manicure and transparent PVC-strapped mules drew greater focus to her outfit’s embellishments and detailing, while also keeping the star ventilated during Europe’s ongoing heatwave.

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Cardi B’s outing for Mishra’s show was also one that distinctly matched the designer’s latest couture collection. For Fall 2026, Mishra drew inspiration from Devi statues — which represent feminine power in Hinduism — with intricately beaded, embroidered, and hand-painted eveningwear in palettes of gray, black, gold, bronze, and white. The collection’s white garments featured similar draping patterns and embellishments as Cardi B’s outfit, implying that the singer wore Mishra’s latest haute couture before it even hit the runway.

“The collection is almost like time travel,” Mishra shared on Instagram. “We have created something which takes all the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture, which probably is more than 2,000 years old, found in the southern part of India, and how all the motifs come out from there. All the jewelry, which is built into a stone-like surface, is created out of that. As if we are reliving couture with the same ideas that created these sculptures, and what created a muse for these sculptures.”

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Overall, Cardi B’s appearance was an undeniable masterclass in dressing for Paris Haute Couture Week. And with three days of Fall 2026’s couture season left — including anticipated shows by Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Jean Paul Gaultier, and more — there’s sure to be more eye-catching fashion moments from Cardi B on the horizon.