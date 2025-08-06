Cara Delevingne hosted an early birthday night out at Bar Marmont at the legendary Chateau Marmont Hotel on Tuesday night, ahead of blowing out 33 candles on the cake next week. The English model and actor welcomed no shortage of industry friends, including her close pal Margot Robbie, to join her in celebrating.

The duo have been good friends since meeting at an event in Windsor Castle, before working together on Suicide Squad in 2016. The party was evidently a big co-star reunion as Robbie also arrived with Jay Hernandez, who played El Diablo in the action fantasy film.

For the bash at the Sunset Boulevard hot spot, mom-of-one Robbie opted for a classic outfit of black balloon silhouette tuxedo trousers with a cumberbund-style waistband and a slightly cropped white high-neck ribbed top. The 35-year-old Barbie star kept the rest of the outfit pared-back, with black peep-toe sandals and a leather east-west handbag.

As for Delevingne, she also went the tailored route, in a lace bustier underneath a pinstripe suit.

Once inside, Robbie joined a major guest list that included Kaia Gerber, Julia Fox, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Jacob Elordi, Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, Chelsea Handler, Tyga, and Tiffany Haddish, among many more. Alexander Edwards was also in attendance, although it’s not known if his partner Cher stopped by.

Gomez, who swung in to say cheers with her double denim-clad fiancé Benny Blanco, was seen in a sleek black blazer dress with opaque tights and Louboutin patent slingback stilettos. The Rare Beauty founder dialed up the simple look up with a slicked-back bun and berry-hued lips.

Actor and internet personality Julia Fox brought her distinctive New York style to the west coast for the night too, stepping out in a Willy Chavarria for Adidas oversized graphic t-shirt and bike shorts.

Her accessory of choice? A bunch of fresh flowers for the woman of the hour, which were later seen in the back of Delevingne’s car as she left the party with performer Renee Rapp and another friend.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip followed Delevinge’s lead in suited-and-booted looks, as did Kaia Gerber with her three-piece navy ensemble — perhaps all nodding to a power tailoring dress code requied behind the red velvet rope.

Paris Hilton, however, marched to the beat of her own drum in a black lace catsuit and gloves, while singer Bebe Rexha wore a black satin lapel blazer belted over leggings. Breaking up the sea of all-black and navy outfits, comedian Tiffany Haddish opted for a beige suit and sneakers.

Aughts-era Disney Channel staple Raven Symone, of That’s So Raven, also made an appearance at the party, embracing actor Colman Domingo outside the venue. The friends first met when they were both honored as Black Pride Heroes by Better Brothers Los Angeles at a Pride event in 2023.

The ever-dapper award-winning actor teamed his slick slim-fitting suit with one of his omnipresent hats.

LA-based Delevingne, who became an aunt again month when her sister Poppy welcomed her first child, will officially turn 33 on August 12. Maybe another bash across the pond is already in the works?