Camila Cabello’s Bringing Back The Shirt Your Dad Always Used To Wear

Fans might’ve assumed that Camila Cabello is an avid fashion lover given her many red carpet appearances (in pre-pandemic times) and status as a Hollywood star. However, you’ll be surprised to learn the Cuban-American singer didn’t care about how she dressed at all — at least, not until recently. On May 12, Cabello shared on her Instagram that she never thought about her style until she discovered vintage shops and vintage clothing. As if on cue, Cabello stepped out in a cropped polo shirt and tan overalls that same day she posted to her Insta.

Though the star didn’t say whether or not her shirt was actually vintage, it did call upon all the style nostalgia from the early aughts. Preppy polos were once tucked into denim miniskirts by teens everywhere and worn by your pops — most likely his polo was from Ralph Lauren or Lacoste. The look, however, faded out of mainstream fashion over time, but as with all Y2K clothing and accessories trends, it is now coming back with a vengeance. Cabello’s green and blue shirt, specifically, featured ocean life motifs and stripes. She kept her outfit casual with white platform sneakers and a Chanel quilted backpack.

LESE/BACKGRID

Cabello’s exact shirt isn’t available to shop, but you won’t have to look far to recreate her outfit. Adidas offers a sporty crop polo for just $40 while Prada has a mesh one for $1,200 if you want something more luxe. Should you prefer a colorful option, Cynthia Rowley is selling a ribbed blue version. Meanwhile on Depop, a peer-to-peer social shopping app, users are DIY-ing and selling their own cropped tie-dye polos. If you don’t want a top, COS recently released a scuba polo dress ($99) that you can style with sneakers. This design even made its way into swimwear this season, Naomi Osaka partnered with Frankies Bikinis on a collab and one of the pieces is — you guessed it — a polo collar bikini top. Shop similar shirts to Cabello’s, below, and then keep an eye out for more Y2K fashion revivals.

