Dedicated Prada fans with an impressive knowledge of ‘90s sportswear branding will recognize the fashion house’s iconic ruby stripe with white lettering in a heartbeat. The red line served as the logo for the Italian brand’s once bygone sports line, Prada Sport, which the luxury house revived in 2018 as Prada Linea Rossa (the phrase directly translates to “Red Line” in Italian). Now, the revamped sportswear sub-brand is honoring the legendary symbol it was named after. Prada Linea Rossa’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection is dedicated to the red stripe and the dynamic, free-flowing movement it inspires. Through a mainly black, white, and gray color palette and streamlined silhouettes, the latest drop from Prada Linea Rossa offers a series of bold, statement garments that will make you want to move.

As for the campaign’s visuals, they’re pulsing with kinetic energy: in a short 60-second video found on prada.com, you watch skateboarder, model, and community organizer, Briana King, drop into the hollows of a skatepark while wearing the Sleeveless Mesh Polo Shirt. Meanwhile, Chinese musician Cai Xukun, in head-to-toe Prada Linea Rossa Spring/Summer 2021 menswear, rollerblades over crisscrossing red stripes. Skateboarder and actor Rachelle Vinberg (you might recognize her from HBO’s Betty) rides the red parameters of the park while sporting the Ripstop Windbreaker and matching Ripstop Shorts in a robin’s egg blue hue.

Other pieces featured in the sporty drop include high-top sneakers with a red-striped ankle band, lightweight polyester biker shorts, and a sheer, hooded raincoat that will allow you to exercise outside no matter the weather. The collection was, in the brand’s own words, “inspired by uniforms without uniformity,” and acts as a nod to the sports attire and mesh pinnies you once wore in gym class but much, much more elevated.

Furthering the symbolism of Linea Rossa (aka the “Red Line”), you can also download a Prada-ified alphabet of red, morse code from the collection’s digital hub. Once downloaded on your computer, the morse code becomes a font. If you plan on sticking to communicating your appreciation for Prada through its clothing though, shop the collection on the Prada website now.