Caitríona Balfe & Gal Gadot Are Obsessed With This Popular Sequin Dress

Even though celebrities have unlimited access to designers and brands, they’re still prone to twinning with their fellow Hollywood costars. This happens when a particular runway piece or collection becomes such a hit, everyone wants to wear the look. Take, for instance, Outlander star Caitríona Balfe’s sequin dress from LOEWE, which she wore while out in New York City earlier this week. Her designer number came from the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and many pieces from this celebrated seasonal lineup have already popped up on celebs like Zendaya and Gal Gadot.

On Jan. 12, Balfe, who recently earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nom for Belfast, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her new movie. For her TV appearance, Balfe and her stylist, Karla Welch, picked out a tricolor dress from LOEWE, which was adorned with purple, green, and yellow sequins. The sparkly nighttime look also featured a daring cutout detail on the right-hand side, offering a modern twist to the ‘90s-inspired slip silhouette. Balfe kept the color theme going with purple pointy-toe stilettos and balanced the look’s retro vibe with an edgy leather coat. For jewelry, she wore a delicate gold necklace and a chain earring.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Thus far, Hollywood’s top stylists and their clients appear to be obsessed with designer Jonathan Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection for LOEWE. Back in November 2021, Elizabeth Stewart dressed Gadot in a nearly identical red dress from the Spanish luxury house for the Red Notice premiere. Meanwhile, Zendaya wore an avant-garde metal plate dress from LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection for the Women In Film Honors ceremony. (Lorde echoed this look for W Magazine’s celebratory dinner in October 2021.) To top it off, in December 2021 Laura Harrier donned an icy blue, Grecian-inspired ensemble from the very same LOEWE runway range.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sadly, LOEWE’s latest runway collection isn’t available yet to shop. But while you wait for the pieces to drop, shop similar sequin dresses from brands like Michael Kors, Marchesa, and Off-White ahead.

