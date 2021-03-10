How Selena Gomez & Dakota Johnson Styled The Same Orange Dress So Differently

In the world of celebrity style, it’s rare for two actors to appear at a major red carpet event while wearing the same exact look (thanks to meticulous behind-the-scenes coordination between a celebrity’s stylist and fashion houses). However, that doesn’t mean celebs have never dressed similarly to their fellow colleagues, especially when some pieces, whether it’s a fancy gown or a tailored pantsuit, deserve a repeat appearance. Case in point: Selena Gomez and Dakota Johnson wore the same sequin gown by Gucci just months apart.

Gomez, who is Vogue’s April cover star, wore the Pre-Fall 2021 embroidered floral dress in her Vogue photo shoot, which was styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Gomez accessorized the stunning piece with a pair of sleeper mules and diamond-bedazzled Cartier hoops. Instagram account @fashion_celebs_critics was the first to point out that the dress Gomez wore was recently also donned by Johnson. Eagle-eyed fans will recall the actor in the sequin and feather dress for an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden back in Jan. 2021. Johnson, who’s a Gucci model and muse, wore the luxe gown with a pair of gold Crawford heels also from the fashion house. The connection between Gomez and Johnson doesn’t end here, they both also share the same personal stylist — Kate Young, who had dressed Johnson for her late-night appearance.

Gomez Wearing The Gucci Orange Sequin Dress

Johnson Wearing The Gucci Orange Sequin Dress

Though Gomez and Johnson channeled two very different aesthetics in their dresses — backyard-dinner chic versus cocktail-hour cool — they both stunned in the look. And, the dress’ double appearance in 2021 proves the shimmery orange gown is already a celebrity favorite. Don’t be surprised if you see another star wearing the Gucci number on your Instagram feed in another few months. In addition, orange is predicted to be one of the major color trends for the Spring/Summer 2021 season, so this is even more of a reason to rock the luxury item. Although the exact orange floral gown spotted on Gomez and Johnson is not available to shop at the moment, there are some solid alternatives that you can peruse through ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.