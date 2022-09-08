For many celebrities, fancy gowns are an obvious go-to look for a red carpet event. So when something a little less expected — i.e. an outfit with pants instead of a skirt — makes an appearance, the look never goes unnoticed. Such was the case for Brie Larson’s jumpsuit at the Growing Up premiere, which made a sartorial statement at Hollywood’s NeueHouse. (Larson is an executive producer for the newly released Disney+ docuseries. She has been working on the project alongside a crew of directors that includes Black-ish star Yara Shahidi.)

Larson’s Valentino semi-sheer jumpsuit was made from silver tulle and covered in vertical strings of rhinestones from top to bottom. The silhouette featured a halter neckline and roomy legs that flared out at the bottom, which obscured the platform heels on Larson’s feet. The brilliant creation was all thanks to the label’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, whose mastery in design let Larson shine on the red carpet. She accessorized the glitzy one-piece with a V-shaped buckle belt, which was also from the fashion house. Then for final touches, she wore a selection of dainty jewels by Anita Ko: a pair of small gold hoops and a diamond ring on each hand.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Larson’s stylist Samantha McMillen later shared the look with her Instagram followers, and the comment section quickly filled up with fire and heart-eye emojis. Piccioli left a comment on the post, too, writing: “Happy and proud!” with red heart emojis.

Before attending the premiere, Larson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier in the day. For the talk show, she opted for a black midi dress with a scoop neck and delicate ruching on the left hand side. And, the best part? You can still snag her exact piece, which came from Carolina Herrera, for $1,990 on Saks Fifth Avenue. This look, too, was complete with earrings and a ring from Anita Ko.

For the fans who love Larson’s bedazzled one-and-done look, however, you can shop similar pieces, below, from brands like Retrofête, Michael Kors Collection, and Mac Duggal. Then, pair them with your favorite platform shoes to complete the glamorous look.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.