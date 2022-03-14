How Celebs Are Styling Bouclé Accent Chairs, 2022’s Official It-Girl Must-Have

You may already know that celebrities have been obsessed with bouclé decor for a while now; after all, TZR documented its rise in their homes more than a year ago. What might surprise you, though, is that despite the rapid pace at which trends change, this material is still going strong with the stars. Yet while it’s true that its ubiquitousness seems to be at an all-time high, its use has actually narrowed significantly. Now, rather than covering many different pieces, bouclé accent chairs have become the It-item to have within celeb spaces.

And it’s not just any design they’re loving. Specifically, Hollywood’s cool girls can’t get enough of cozy, curvy, rounded silhouettes, such as swivel and barrel chairs. You’ve probably noticed this once or twice; most of the Kardashians seem to have a particular obsession with this type of piece, and they’re not shy about sharing it. But it’s far from just them. Once you start really digging into it, bouclé accent chairs are everywhere you look, from Elsa Hosk’s mid-century abode to Miranda Kerr’s ultra-feminine home.

Fortunately, they all style them in completely different ways, which means there’s an abundance of inspiration if you’re thinking of splurging on one of these chairs for your own space. But don’t just take our word for it — here are five examples of celebrity-approved ways to use the trend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Olivia Culpo’s Bouclé Swivel Chairs

Model Olivia Culpo actually features bouclé chairs in multiple spots in her home, including her bedroom, where she keeps a set of two. Not surprisingly (considering her penchant for Instagram-led trends), Culpo opted for two swivel chairs here. Paired together, they give off an extra-cozy effect — especially in combination with multiple shades of white and the varying textures of the room.

Miranda Kerr’s Pink Bouclé Barrel Chairs

Like Culpo, Miranda Kerr chose to include her bouclé chairs in a pair. However, the similarities mostly stop there. The KORA Organics founder went with her own pink accent pieces at home, both of which feature a barrel shape and metal arms and legs to break up the expanse of rosy fabric. They’re situated next to a jute rug and a geometric side table, which do a perfect job of balancing out the sweetness of the pieces.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Curved Bouclé Chair

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s minimalist style shows through in her choice of bouclé chairs. Rather than a more plush piece, her home features a sculptural (and probably vintage) option that melds with the rest of her unique, considered space. However, it appears that even she wanted more of the fabric, because she also added a footstool of the same bouclé right next to it — a chic, plush accompaniment that took the corner from gallery-like to cozy resting spot.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Winged Bouclé Chairs

Ever seen someone decorate with bouclé outside? You have now, thanks to the Kardashians. Here, Kourtney poses with a circle of wing-shaped chairs next to the pool, which provide a surprising touch of warmth to the modern space. Maybe outdoor bouclé is a good idea, after all.

Kaia Gerber’s Classic Bouclé Barrel Chair

While showing off her Calvins, Kaia Gerber also showed off one of the most popular bouclé accent chairs of all. Her barrel chair (which very like also swivels) is the go-to of It-girls everywhere, so it makes sense why she, too, would choose this. After all, it does serve as an ideal posing location for an Instagram post, even if the rest of your decor is overly simple.