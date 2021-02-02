Jewel-tones and bright, cheery shades might be reigning supreme in the sofa world right now, but a white couch will never go out of fashion. Yet despite its classic nature, it still presents some difficulties. In addition to, you know, keeping it clean, a white couch can actually be pretty hard to style — you don't want your space to end up too stark or boring, and it easily can with the wrong furniture and accessory pairings. So if you're considering one in your place (or just can't figure out what to do with your current sofa), it might be time to find a little inspiration. And right now, there's no better example than the setup in Elsa Hosk's new home.

The Swedish-born model's SoHo loft has long been a source of envy for design enthusiasts, especially those who gravitate toward colorful, plant-filled spaces. But when Hosk recently moved from New York City to Los Angeles, her style suddenly seemed to become more subdued. Yet one thing has remained the same in both places: her bouclé Bernhardt sofa, which remains the star of her impeccably styled living room, just as it was in her previous NYC apartment.

While it might seem daunting to use such a piece in your own living area, Hosk proves that making a room with a white sofa like hers seem homey and comfortable can actually be pretty easy. The key? Texture, and lots of it.

Though the 32-year-old model stuck to all neutrals in the space, it feels anything but cold. To achieve that, she infused a mix of tones and materials, like a combination of warm, dark woods and soft, plush fabrics. Paired with elements of nature, like marble and plants, Hosk's living room gives off soothing, cozy vibes — even with a massive white couch at the center of it.

And no, you don't have to go with such a minimalist approach to achieve the supermodel's results. Just focusing on that mixture of warm, lush textures (but adding more color) will provide the same affect, but in a less pared-down way.

If you're not on board with the bright sofa trend, there's no need to settle. Just copy Hosk's tried-and-true tricks, and then continue scrolling to start shopping for your dream white couch, ahead.

