Miranda Kerr may be widely recognized as a model and beauty mogul, but she also knows a thing or two about decorating. In fact, though it's flown slightly under the radar, the 37-year-old launched her own furniture collection with Universal Furniture in 2019, proving that Kerr is no stranger to designing and curating a beautiful space. In fact, one look at her Instagram will show you that she's on her way to expert status — and while every part of her home reflects that, it's her beautiful gallery wall that will convince you once and for all.

Though it's been featured on her feed multiple times, the most recent post showing off the model's carefully arranged vignette shows just how well Kerr understands the, well, art of the gallery wall. Though it's not perfectly spaced out or overly pristine, it provides an ideal backdrop for her seating area and looks stylish without being fussy.

And yes, it's actually easy to recreate — just keep scrolling for the Kerr-inspired gallery wall tips, ahead.

How To Create A Gallery Wall: Use A Variety Of Frames

The most important detail to achieving that non-fussy gallery wall vibe? Making sure all your frames are different. Getting too matchy-matchy here could leave you with a look that feels stale, so copy Kerr and mix a variety of simple frames in varying woods, metals, and colors.

How To Create A Gallery Wall: Don't Just Feature Artwork

As Kerr knows, gallery walls don't just have to include things that are framed. Follow her lead and incorporate items like sconces, hanging baskets, or even plants — they'll add much-needed texture and help to break up all the straight lines.

How To Create A Gallery Wall: Mix Art With Personal Photos

Make sure your gallery wall feels as personal as it does artistic by including photos from your life along with your collection of artwork. That way, it won't feel too precious or stuffy, but rather like a reflection of you.

How To Create A Gallery Wall: Let Go Of Perfection

Forget about measuring the space between photos and lining everything up just so — Kerr's wall is proof that that's all totally unnecessary. Though you'll want to keep your pieces fairly close together to make sure you get the gallery wall effect, the rest is up to you, whether that means everything's so close it's touching or the size of the area between every photo is a little different.