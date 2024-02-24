Hands down, February is the best month to upgrade your beauty routine. With fashion month runways in full-swing and award shows taking place nearly every weekend, the reference material for your personal hair and makeup mood boards is likely overflowing. Falling smack-dab in the middle of red carpet season and Milan Fashion Week, the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is stacked with celebrity makeup moments and hairstyles on the brink of going viral, sparking dozens of copy-cat takes in the coming months. In other words, the best 2024 SAG Awards beauty looks are where you’ll see the newest trends first.

Known for its laid-back vibe opposed to the classic glamour of the Oscars, celebrities tend to be more creative when mapping out their beauty looks during their pre-SAG Awards glam sessions. And this year is no exception. A slew of stars looked to the ‘90s for inspiration for their hair and makeup, including Joey King who wore a silver accordion headband, and Selena Gomez who went with a supermodel-esque bouncy blowout. Meanwhile Laverne Cox brought full-on glamour to the red carpet with her braided high ponytail and shiny berry lipstick.

Ahead, all of the must-see celebrity beauty moments from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

Ayo Edebiri

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I was inspired by the beautiful pattern of Ayo’s sculptural dress,” The Bear star’s makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown said in a press release about the look. “I wanted to keep her beauty look clean, with sculpted, satin skin, a heavy lash, and a statement lip.” To execute her vision, she turned to Chanel makeup products, including the 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge 2.55. Her hair was just as romantic, styled in brushed-out waves.

Lily Gladstone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Using Shark Beauty tools and Great Lengths extensions, hairstylist Marc Mena created Gladstone’s elegant ponytail with the traditional hairstyles of Indigenous people in mind. Because a glowing complexion is the foundation of subtle makeup looks, makeup artist Fiona Stiles prepped the actor’s skin with Currentbody tools.

Rachel Brosnahan

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The gilded glamour from Brosnahan’s Tamara Ralph gown extended to her glimmering gold eye makeup. Her complexion was just as glowy, thanks to the DEINDE products makeup artist Lisa Aharon used as skin prep. Since the floral neckline of the dress was so bold, hairstylist Danielle Priano pulled the actor’s hair back into a smooth updo with SexyHair Products and Hidden Crown extensions.

Issa Rae

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

While the ‘90s were on many stars’ minds at the SAG Awards, Rae lived out her ‘70s disco fantasy on the red carpet. Her curls and curtain bangs were reminiscent of Diana Ross, while the makeup Joanna Simkin created using Chanel products would no doubt glow under a disco ball.

Anne Hathaway

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hathaway is one of many stars who were inspired by voluminous ‘90s hair during their glam sessions. Her stylist, Adir Abergel, used Virtue Labs products and Shark Beauty tools for extra body and shine.

Taraji P. Henson

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The bob is a timeless haircut, but how you style the chin-length look ebbs and flows just like fashion trends. So far, no take on bob is as popular as the flipped-out styles flooding Instagram and TikTok. Leave it to Henson to solidify its status as one of the biggest hair trends of the year (so far) by bringing it to the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

Emma Stone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The smooth, glass-like finish of Stone’s modern twisted updo by Mara Roszak wouldn’t have been possible without the nourishing RÔZ’s Milk Hair Serum and Nexxus’ Epic Shine Anti-Humidity Spray. Flirty lashes and rose lipstick rounded out the fresh beauty look.

Jennifer Aniston

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

After reviving her iconic ‘90s shag at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Aniston made a subtle tweak to her lob-length hair. Her cool-toned blonde is visibly warmer with pretty golden undertones, and looked unbelievably shiny styled super sleek. Aniston’s makeup artist Angela Levin lined her eyes with Chanel kohl liner and added a swipe of rose lipstick to finish off the look.

Selena Gomez

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Gomez channeled ‘90s supermodels with her bouncy blowout done by Marisa Marino with FEKKAI products and Kristin Ess hair tools, complete with the front section flipped for extra volume. Her makeup also channeled the decade’s effortless glamour, and consisted of a sultry smoky eye and matte brown lip.

Jessica Chastain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chastain sees you matching your lipstick to your dress, and raises you coordinating your eye makeup to your hair. Her shimmery copper eyeshadow is an exact match to her signature red shade. Speaking of which, her strands were blown-out sleek and parted down the center.

Ali Wong

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

When you’re wearing a show-stopping look like Wong’s Iris Van Herpen Couture gown, you keep your glam clean and simple so it remains the focal point. And that’s exactly what hairstylist Clayton Hawkins did when getting the star ready for the red carpet. He pulled her hair up into a sleek center-parted ponytail with Shark Beauty hair tools, Bellami hair extensions, and Living Proof products. Wong’s fluttery lashes and soft pink lip followed suit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star consistently churns out award-worthy beauty looks on every red carpet she attends. For the SAGs, her voluminous wavy bob and ombré tawny brown lip are fresh takes on Old Hollywood hair and makeup motifs.

Greta Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Let Lee school you on how to do sophisticated no-makeup makeup. Her slight cat-flick liner, flushed cheeks, and neutral pink glossy lip play up her features beautifully. At the core of the look is the actor’s glowing skin, which makeup artist Yasmin Istanbouli prepped with a bevy of Chanel products, including the Sublimage La Crème Texture Universelle Ultimate Cream. The Past Lives star’s center-parted low bun is equally low-key yet extremely elegant.

Ariana Greenblatt

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Soft and sultry was Greenblatt’s MO when getting ready to hit the SAG Awards red carpet. The actor went with loose, tousled waves paired with subtle smoky eyes and a matte nude lip for her beauty look.

Joey King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thanks to King, the zig-zag headband your hair was personally victimized by in the ‘90s is now a high-fashion red carpet beauty moment. Along with the throwback accessory, the actor looked to another of the decade’s trends when doing her makeup, opting for a touch of silver eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes.

Laverne Cox

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

An early arrival on the red carpet, Cox set the tone for the evening’s beauty looks with her glamorous waist-length, fishtail-braided, high ponytail and glossy berry lip.