As someone who loves wearing bright colors, bold prints, and interesting silhouettes, I love experimenting with fashion in the summer — there’s just so much to play around with! Working at TZR, I get to be pretty creative when it comes to dressing for the office, but Saturday- and Sunday-specific pieces are actually my favorite aspect of warm weather style. I like to spend my 48 free hours every week taking my biggest fashion risks and discovering new outfits. So as I begin building my wardrobe for the next few months ahead, I’m specifically thinking about cute weekend outfits.

When it’s warm out, I usually prefer a mid-length dress. I enjoy the comfort, ease, and versatility that comes with the cut. Lately, though, I’m stepping outside my comfort zone with a few mini silhouettes. (But don’t worry, I’m not ditching my longer dresses altogether — I just want some options!) Another style I’m embracing? Shorts. I haven’t bought or worn shorts since I was in college, so it’s time to donate my way-too-small denim shorts and upgrade to more sophisticated alternatives in linen. And on days when I rather not make a head-to-toe statement, I’m relying on mini bags to make my ensembles stand out. During the weekend, I’m not worried about carrying around a bunch of practical items, so a teensy purse that only fits the essentials is the perfect cherry atop any outfit.

Maggie Haddad

Are you, too, looking to expand your summer weekend wardrobe? Let me be your guide. Scroll ahead for the staples I’ll be wearing on repeat all season long.

The Saturday Dress

The Saturday Dress is a crucial element of my spring/summer wardrobe. What exactly is a Saturday Dress, you ask? It’s meant for any and every weekend activity — whether you’re going to the farmer’s market or heading to happy hour... truly, it is the ultimate off-duty piece! And when it comes to finding good ones, I have a few requirements: It has to be midi length (the key to avoiding Marilyn Monroe moments by the subway grate), have some degree of flowy-ness, and look good with both sneakers and sandals.

Party Minis

While midi dresses have had my whole heart the past few summers, mini dresses are calling my name right now. Now that the world is starting to open up again, I’m taking full advantage by hosting dinner parties with my friends and family on my rooftop. I want to make the most of my weekends this summer and spend as much time as possible with the people that I love. For any party I host or attend this summer, I’m really leaning into chic and happy minis. I’m particularly loving all of these daring silhouettes and playful prints below.

Linen Shorts

I’ve never really considered myself a shorts kind of gal. I could never find a style that fit my waist while not being skin-tight on my thighs. But linen shorts have entered the chat and now there’s no going back. They’re super comfortable, breezy, and versatile; they can be used as a beach/pool cover up but also dressed up for dinner and drinks; they look like something Julia Roberts would have tried on during her Rodeo Drive scene in Pretty Woman. Lately, I’ve been pairing my linen shorts with a tank top, blazer, and sandals for a classic nighttime look. Celebs are definitely on board with this style as well — Meghan Markle recently attended one of Prince Harry’s polo matches sporting high-rise white linen shorts, a flowy polka-dot blouse, and the cutest sun hat.

Mini Bags

Once the temperature climbs above 80 degrees, I want as little material as possible on my body, including my handbag. Mini bags are the perfect choice if you’re anything like me and only leave the house with keys, a card case, sunglasses, and a mask. I love making a statement with my extras, so when shopping for mini bags, there is no such thing as “too bold.” Also, accessories are a great way to try out a buzzy trend without making too much of a commitment. For example, crochet everything is going to be super popular this summer, but if you’re not wanting to full dive in, you can try a crocheted accent instead.