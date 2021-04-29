Blake Lively’s Sneakers Will Send You On The Hunt For The Same Exact Pair

Aside from UGG boots, the other must-have shoe brand that pops up in almost every celebrity’s off-duty look is Nike. Hailey Bieber has her Air Force 1s, Kristen Stewart and Bella Hadid have their Cortez shoes, and Blake Lively, well, she has her Air Max 1. The reclusive actor was spotted in New York City on Tuesday with her husband Ryan Reynolds and one of their daughters. (The couple have three children.) For the outing, Lively bundled up in a multicolor stripe scarf and an oversized Oak + Fort beige cardigan. She wore black pants and keep a low profile with a brown baseball cap and a black chained face mask. The casual look was finished off with a pair of Nike Air Max 1 shoes in the color Desert Sand. The toffee tone in the footwear perfectly matched back to her cardigan and hat.

Given that the mom of three is a busy woman, having a practical sneaker or two at her disposal is expected. The Nike footwear allowed Lively to take in all the sights in NYC with her family comfortably, without worrying about foot cramps from non-supportive sandals or a high-heeled pump. Speaking of the latter, fans may recall that one of the last times they saw Lively in public, she wasn’t wearing any shoes with her outfit. Though, she did attempt an optical illusion on her followers by drawing heels on her feet — it was a hot topic that week in media. This time, though, Lively was indeed wearing a real pair of sneakers on her walk, as you can see below.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Though Lively’s exact sneakers are currently not available, some vendors are reselling the popular style online for $400. If the actor is your go-to style icon, the price might be worth it to channel some of Lively’s street style energy. Otherwise, shop some similar Nike kicks ahead. You can choose to rock yours with a laid-back cardigan ensemble while walking the dog or jazz up your sneaker with one of these easy, breezy dresses for summer.

