All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.

She lip-synced a viral audio clip by a popular YouTuber Tasha K, which opens with someone saying, “Suck it in.” “I’m not sucking sh*t in!” Gomez uttered in response. “Real stomachs are coming the f*ck back, OK?” She finished the post with the caption “Vaca self,” signaling that she is fully on board with the “every body is a beach body” mindset. For those wondering where she is, the star is currently spending her post-birthday vacation in Italy.

One of the activities involved lounging on a boat, where she sported a one-piece swimsuit from La’Mariette. As seen in the TikTok video, she wore the label’s Gracie style in a chromatic purple and orange Aura pattern. Her swimsuit came from her very own collaboration with La’Mariette that came out back in July 2021. (She has a long-standing relationship with the brand, as La’Mariette is co-designed by her friend and former executive assistant Theresa Mingus.) Lastly, Gomez completed the look with a pair of ginormous, elongated oval hoops — the 3’’ Cortnee gold-plated style from Jennifer Fisher.

Avid Gomez fans will know that this is not the first TikTok she’s posted during her European vacation. Just one day prior, she shared another video that flaunted her self-assertive, I-don’t-really-care attitude. “What part of my face says ‘talk to me?’ None. Absolutely none,” the singer mouthed while spraying a setting mist from Rare Beauty onto her face. On this occasion, she wore a black Sabrina one-piece from Solkissed and another pair of chunky gold plated hoops — the 2’’ Teardrop Lilly style — from Jennifer Fisher.

Gomez’s exact purple swimsuit is currently sold out. However, you can still try the same style from La’Mariette in a print-free purple colorway as well as shop similar one-pieces from other labels like Isabel Marant and Solid & Striped.

