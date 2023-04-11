Packing for a warm-weather vacation sounds simple enough — throw a few cover-ups, swimsuits, and a pair of flip-flops into your suitcase, and you’re good, right? Ah, if only it were that easy. No, for the fashion gals out there, you always need a handful of outfit options for all the activities on your schedule. And if you’re panicking about what to pack, take some sartorial notes from Blake Lively, who is currently nailing vacay style while on a tropical excursion with her family. More specifically, Lively’s printed bikini from Follow Suit is the perfect beach to dinner look.

On April 8, the actor gave the world a glimpse into her trip by sharing a series of vacation photos on IG. “She sells seashells down by the seashore,” Lively captioned the post. (Where exactly are they vacationing? That’s one secret she’ll never tell... IYKYK.) The first pic shows the star wearing the retro-looking swimsuit from the New York-based swimwear brand. You should note that Lively owns other styles from the label, too, like its now sold-out The Flora One Piece, which she wore last September. She accessorized with three statement shell necklaces from Brent Neale and worked a medley of other playful jewelry pieces into her outfit, including a pink sapphire tennis necklace from Jennifer Meyer.

What other outfit pictures did she include in the carousel? On slide two, Lively took a mirror selfie wearing the aforementioned bikini top and Free People flared pants, a look you can wear for ocean-front drinks or strolls on the boardwalk. Additionally, picture number five showed the 35 year old in a black one-piece cutout suit by Solid & Striped. It seems like Lively is a fan of both neutral and printed styles, which keeps her swimsuit collection well rounded for the summer.

Recreate Lively’s beach-inspired look by shopping her exact bikini ahead, along with other accouterments to get her full outfit. Then, put those PTO days on your manager’s calendar because you have a vacation to start planning.