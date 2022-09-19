Blake Lively Wore The Most Versatile Swimsuit For Expectant Moms

When celebrities announce their pregnancies, they tend to get more eyes on them more than ever. Some stars enjoy the extra media attention, such as Rihanna who created many major maternity fashion moments while pregnant with her first child. On the other hand, some celebs do their best to keep their pregnancy journeys private. For example, in a recent Instagram post, Blake Lively shared pregnancy swimsuit photos with a caption declaring that she will be sharing her growing bump on her own terms. In the caption, she said: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

Lively’s message doesn’t come as a surprise, as the star has openly discussed her disdain for the paparazzi taking pictures of her with her children. To take back the power, and share photos with her loyal fans though, Lively hand-selected photos of herself and her bump. Although it is unclear whether these photos were taken during her fourth pregnancy (she announced the news last week at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit) or her other ones (she and Ryan Reynolds already have three daughters) her playful swimsuit certainly caught everyone’s attention. In the first few photos, she posed in a fiery red one-piece swimwear from Follow Suit that had floral cutouts on the sides. The star looked extra happy in the sweet images, as she enjoyed a day in the sun with her children and husband.

Lively’s swimsuit choice makes a case for expectant mothers to wear one-pieces as they’re a comfortable and flattering option that works with changing bodies. And not to mention, Lively’s specific style features sturdy straps for support while the fabric covers up the belly (should one not want to expose it to the sun via a bikini). However, if you prefer two-pieces, the actor, too, confirms they’re great during pregnancy as she also shared a few pictures of herself in minimalist bikinis if you click through her IG photo carousel. In the edit ahead, shop Lively’s exact one-piece swimsuit plus a few other bold options.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.