Blake Lively always surprises her fans with a fashion 180, especially when it comes to red carpet events. Her off-duty outfits are usually laid-back (consisting of combats boots, sweaters, and casual jeans), but for special events she pulls out all the stops. For the opening night of The Music Man, Lively’s outfit was a spectacular sight. She dominated the carpet in silky eggplant-colored separates and instantly reminded everyone why her camera-ready ensembles are so glamorous.

On Feb. 10, the actor attended the opening night of Hugh Jackman’s Broadway revival of The Music Man, at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City. For the fancy night out, she left behind flat shoes and jeans in favor of a sleek monochromatic suit look. Her head-to-toe royal purple ensemble consisted of several Sergio Hudson pieces: a silk satin bodysuit with a plunging neckline, a fitted blazer, and high-waisted pants. (The brand is well known for its luxe fabrics and chic silhouettes.) Its tailored pieces are also beloved by the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris.) To complete her elegant outfit, Lively wore a pair of purple Christian Louboutin Calypso pumps. Then, she added on mesh earrings from her favorite jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz, for a dazzling touch.

(+) Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Two pieces from Lively’s outfit are still available to shop: her V-neck bodysuit and blazer. These items are crucial to achieving her sophisticated monochromatic look. As for the other items needed to complete her full attire, you can easily find them from labels like Paco Rabanne and Bella Valentina. Ahead, find other variations to Lively’s royal purple staples. If you dislike wearing the same color from head to toe, however, you can always take the item you do love, below, and work it into your everyday ensembles for a pop of joyful color.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.