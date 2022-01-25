Blake Lively’s wardrobe is filled with easy-to-wear staples. She values practicality as much as style, which makes her casual-chic ensembles feel so relatable. Earlier this week, Lively wore DL1961 blue jeans and confirmed that denim is a core essential in her wintertime wardrobe. She was spotted in the bottoms while on a stroll with her husband Ryan Reynolds in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. The two lovebirds even matched for their outing, as they both coordinated in various shades of blue.

In preparation for the low temperatures, Lively wrapped herself up in an oversize, navy blue teddy coat from Max Mara. The aforementioned pair of light blue, non-distressed DL1961 Emilie jeans with a subtle ombré effect peeked out from underneath the coat. To complete her casual OOTD, Lively slipped into a pair of beige-colored Sloane lace-up boots from Rag & Bone while accessorizing with a black cardholder meets phone case from Bandolier. (She also owns this style in a caramel-brown hue.) A pair of suede gloves and a blue beanie kept her warm and toasty. In the meantime, Reynolds matched her cobalt look with a blue Canada Goose puffer coat, a pair of grayish-blue trousers, and a navy button-down shirt from Rails.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Lively-approved denim brand has been a hit with celebrities for years. In fact, the Gossip Girl star was one of the first stars to rock a pair of DL1961’s dark-wash flared jeans back in August 2008. Soon after, other A-listers such as Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes, and Gigi Hadid followed suit. Today, the brand boasts an impressive lineup of high-profile fans and features fashion models like Irina Shayk and Elsa Hosk in its campaigns.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Lively’s straight-leg denim bottoms are still available to shop, so if you’re a fan of the style, make sure to scoop up a pair ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop her entire look, ahead.

