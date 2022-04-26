A tailored look, be it a houndstooth vintage blazer with matching trousers or a chic wool coat, will always be a staple asthetic. A coordinated pantsuit set makes for an elegant, classy, and easy-to-put-together look, after all. This spring, the focus has shifted from classic neutral ensembles to more colorful takes on workwear tailoring — and Blake Lively’s orange suit from Sergio Hudson is proof. The actor was spotted wearing the colorful co-ords on April 25 as she made her way to a business meeting in New York City. What’s more, her outfit was a full runway look.

The actor (and 2022 Met Gala co-chair) attended her work-related appointment in the bright ensemble from Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The set featured a bright orange one-shoulder cutout top and a wide waist belt with an oversize brass buckle — the brand’s signature. (Generally speaking, a cutout top isn’t exactly safe to wear in the office, but it worked for Lively.) Meanwhile, her blazer featured notched lapels and a slim fit, while the matching pants had a high-waist and a wide-leg silhouette. To complete her office OOTD, Lively toted a Louis Vuitton Capucines BB bag with yellow stripes, which she also owns in red, and slipped on a pair of beige, spiky Goldostrap pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Lively In Sergio Hudson:

The Look On The Runway:

If you missed TZR’s 2022 color trend report, citrus orange is one of the leading cheerful shades for the year ahead (and beyond). Many celebrities are already on board with this color. Earlier in April, Sarah Paulson wore a layered all-orange ensemble that consisted of a long skirt over pants, plus a blazer and a vest in the same juicy hue. Lily Collins, too, recently wore a set of tailored orange co-ords while promoting her new film Windfall in March 2022. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa seems to have been way ahead of the trend curve when she wore a set of bright orange tailored co-ords from David Koma in July 2021.

Orange ensembles aside, colorful suiting is currently having a moment amongst celebrities, overall. Just a week ago, on April 18, Julia Roberts donned a pale yellow suit to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Back in November 2021, Sandra Bullock also wore a violet-colored velvet ensemble ahead of her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. Shop Lively’s exact blazer and pants set from Sergio Hudson, below, plus identical options from the likes of KZ_K STUDIO and Another Tomorrow.

