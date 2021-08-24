Blake Lively Received Fall's Next It-Bag As An Early Birthday Present

For Blake Lively, celebrating her birthday is a multi-day, fun-filled affair. Lively won’t officially turn 34 until Aug. 25, but the Virgo took to Instagram to share that the festivities — and the gifting! — have prematurely begun. And by the look of the first present she received (a ruby red and white striped handbag with baby pink embossed monograms), her birthday is off to a fabulous start. Lively’s birthday bag is by Louis Vuitton, dubbed the Capucines BB, and was seemingly sent to her by the French fashion house. She shared her gratitude via a mirror selfie showing off her new purse with the caption, “@louisvuitton with the early birthday present 🙏 in love 🙏 but my “in love” face didn’t look as bored chic. So you get this.”

And as is par for the course for the actor who’s been known to dabble in style pranks and hilarity (case in point: she wore sneakers with a Prabal Gurung gown a few weeks ago), the star’s selfie wasn’t your standard outfit photo. In the photo, Lively wore a cropped T-shirt and used a towel as a makeshift skirt around her waist. She addressed the admittedly chaotic outfit choice with another caption that read, “Also: Shout-out to my fellow pantless friends running around their house until they grab a blanket and do the ‘towel treatment’ and act like that counts as clothes.” (Hey, when it’s your birthday weekend, you’re more than entitled to opt out of pants if you so please.)

Lively offered another sneak peek into her early birthday celebrations by showing off the lewk she wore over the weekend in a since expired Instagram story. She wore a mint green tulle dress by Teuta Matoshi that featured a bushel of embellished, stitched-on red cherries. With her fruity number, Lively wore a pair of red Christian Louboutin loafers and accessorized with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. The jewelry designer is a beloved go-to for the actor and is also the artist behind Lively’s opulent, 12-carat engagement ring.

Unfortunately, Lively’s carnival-inspired birthday bag by Louis Vuitton is sold out in both its red and yellow colorways. The good news, however, is that there are plenty of similar handbags that tap into her accessory’s whimsical spirit, and you’ll find a few of them below. Whether your bestie’s birthday is coming up or you’re looking to treat yourself to a bag, scroll ahead to shop fall’s next It accessory.

