As everyone emerges out of their cozy winter dens (and sheds their knit/outerwear layers), brands are here to greet the crowd with spring’s latest ready-to-wear pieces and accessories. Plus, an invite to a few industry parties. To gear up for the warm weather and positive vibes, labels such as Vince Camuto and retailers like Nordstrom hosted pop-up events throughout NYC this month. Meanwhile, Net-a-Porter’s exclusive collab with Jacquemus covers all your resort wear needs. The fashion news for April is shaping up to be eventful, as everyone is ready to party, shop, and ultimately spend.

If you’re planning to travel for summer, look into Rimowa’s latest collab with Porsche. The pair debuted the most luxurious looking travel case to contain a weekend’s worth of belongings. Should you not be into the metal hue and would rather opt for paunchy pinks and scenic greens, turn your attention to the aforementioned Net-a-Porter x Jacquemus capsule collection. The 23-piece drop offers swimsuits, dresses, hats, and more to dress you for that Instagram-worthy outfit photo.

For more on the latest April brand launches and fashion happenings around the world, scroll ahead to catch up on the news. This story will be updated with more need-to-know information throughout the month.

Rimowa Launches A Limited-Edition Collector’s Case

Rimowa teamed up with Porsche to create a sleek carrying case dubbed the Pepita. The special-edition piece celebrates the functional and technical designs both labels are known for. Made in Cologne, Germany the accessory is crafted from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminum while drawing design cues from the first generation of Porsche 911. (A gleaming aluminum handle and TSA-approved locks makes this piece the ultimate luxe travel accessory.) You can purchase the limited-edition item on April 21 at Rimowa stores and on its website, as well as through Porsche’s global network of dealerships and at shop.porsche.com.

Everlane Drops Cactus Leather Totes

Everlane

For Earth Month, Everlane introduced a new collection of Cactus Leather Totes. The versatile and sturdy bags are made from 100% nopal cactus aka prickly pear and judging from the end results, you’ll never guess that the “leather” was crafted from plants. The eco-friendly accessories are available in five different silhouettes and four colors, with prices ranging from $85 to $295. Shop the collection now.

Vince Camuto Hosts A Pop-Up Event

(+) BFA/Vince Camuto (+) BFA/Vince Camuto INFO 1/2

To celebrate its Spring 2022 collection, Vince Camuto hosted its first-ever New York City pop-up on April 7 in the Meatpacking district. Titled the VC Desert Oasis, attendees such as models Nina Agdal and Winnie Harlow dropped by to check out the brand’s Instagram-worthy activations and took in a live performance by singer Rainsford. The pop-up’s experiential offering also included a master class with influencer Alexis Wolfe and author Mariann Yip on modern dating.

Net-a-Porter Releases An Exclusive Collection With Jacquemus

Net-a-Porter

All your vacation wear needs are covered by the Net-a-Porter x Jacquemus global collection. The two partnered for an exclusive lineup inspired by the vibrancy of Palm Springs. Hence, models were photographed on a white sandy beach while wearing the most vibrant pieces from Jacquemus. The 23-piece capsule features artfully draped ready-to-wear, show stopping bags, and nostalgic accessories. You’ll notice the brand’s signature designs like its Noué cropped twisted top and Pila cutout swimsuit come in fun new hues like fuchsia. You can shop the entire capsule collection on net-a-porter.com, including this orange party dress you’re bound to see everywhere.

UGG Throws A FEEL HOUSE Party

(+) UGG/Getty/Stefanie Keenan (+) UGG/Getty/Stefanie Keenan INFO 1/2

California-based lifestyle label UGG hosted a three-day event around Los Angeles to celebrate its Spring/Summer 2022 “Feel You” campaign. The event, titled FEEL HOUSE, invited key industry players to several activations that touched on fashion, food, and music. Models like Elsa Hosk and actors Barbie Ferreira and Kiernan Shipka stopped by to partake in the festivities while wearing their favorite fuzzy UGG shoes.

Nordstrom Hosts A Farm Rio Pop-Up In NYC

Nordstrom

Farm Rio launched its first shoe collection and partnered exclusively with Nordstrom in the U.S. to brings its offerings to the public. The collection features artisanal detailing, such as embroidery, beads and crochet, and will bring the brand’s colorful and joyful ethos to footwear styles, including sneakers, sandals, and mules. To celebrate the happy occasion, Nordstrom hosted a pop-up at its NYC flagship store with the decor evoking the colors and tropical elements of Brazilian street markets. Guests can visit the bold space until May 1, though if you can’t make it in person, you can shop the new Farm Rio collection on its website or on nordstrom.com.

SKIMS Debuts Its Icons Campaign

SKIMS/Sandy Kim/Greg Swales

SKIMS’ Icons campaign, shot by Sandy Kim and Greg Swales, tapped legendary models Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel to star in the ads. “Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra, and Candice have each played such a distinct and everlasting role in shaping the [fashion] industry. Outfitting these incredible women in our Fits Everybody underwear collection is truly a full circle moment for me,” said SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, in a press statement. “Our underwear is such a game changer and has been our best-selling collection since we launched — it stretches to twice its size and is so comfy it just molds to your body so it fits everyone perfectly.”

H&M Drops Its Cherish Waste Collection

H&M

As part of the Innovation Story initiative from H&M, which launched in 2021 and comprises a series of themed collections dedicated to promoting more sustainable materials, technologies, and production processes, the retailer dropped an Innovation Story Cherish Waste collection. The collection encompasses everything from slip dresses to bra tops, all created from recycled polyester, recycled nylon, and/or a recycled cotton mix. In addition, all pieces contain a label inside, which, according to Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at H&M, “encourages customers to write their names and a message on [them so that] when it is time to pass them on” they can give the piece away to that special someone in their life. You can shop the drop now on H&M’s website.