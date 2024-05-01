Even in the midst of filming the fourth season of Only Murders In The Building, promoting new Rare Beauty drops, and attending various A-list affairs, Selena Gomez always makes time for her loved ones. So, it comes as no surprise that the star pulled out all the stops to celebrate the launch of her boyfriend Benny Blanco’s new cookbook, Open Wide. On April 30, at an intimate get-together with friends in New York, Gomez honored the release of her beau’s latest project by dressing to the nines in a polka-dot mini dress from Balmain.

After Blanco’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening, the record producer met up with Gomez and friends for cake (which was a spitting image of his new book, btw). A few hours later, Gomez shared a few photos from the impromptu launch party on Instagram, including a close-up of her OOTN, with the aforementioned Balmain beauty front and center. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer looked timeless in the atelier’s flared halter-neck mini dress, adorned in a classic black-and-white polka-dot print. The mini’s cascading silver statement buttons made up for her lack of a necklace, while her sleek silver hoop earrings added a perfect amount of shine to the final ‘fit. Alongside a pair of semi-sheer black tights, Gomez rounded out her party attire with what appears to be ankle-strap patent leather pumps — perhaps her go-to Christian Louboutin Condora Red Sole Pumps.

Now that the couple is confirmed to be in New York, we wouldn’t be surprised if they made their relationship Met Gala official at next week’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" soirée. And since we know Gomez has a penchant for integrating Easter eggs into her looks (just like her bestie, Taylor Swift), perhaps her IG post is a clue that the fashion muse will wear Balmain at her first Met Gala since 2018. Only time will tell, so while we await her potential Met moment, channel her latest Instagram-approved outfit with the curated edit below. And hurry, because as of right now, Gomez’s exact Balmain mini is still available to shop.