Hosting A Fall Party? Blake Lively’s Got Plenty Of Decor Ideas

If you’ve been using Pinterest to source ideas for your fall and Halloween parties, stop what you’re doing: Blake Lively’s fall decor has been revealed, and it’s all the inspiration you need. In a 10-part Instagram photo dump, the actor showed off an autumnal spread that would impress even seasoned hosts. And once you see it for yourself, you’re bound to stop what you’re doing and start trying to recreate it immediately.

“To everyone who’s email I haven’t responded to or call I haven’t returned: I’m sorry. I’ve been busy with urgent matters…” Lively jokingly captioned the Sept. 26 post — though from the looks of things, she wasn’t actually kidding. The social media slideshow was a lesson in autumnal fêtes, from the food to the serveware to the decor to the drinks. (She is the founder of sparkling beverage brand Betty Buzz, after all.) And this was no ordinary undertaking. Rather, the entrepreneur’s setup was intricate, thoughtful, and fun in an over-the-top way.

Though at first glance, you might be tempted to ignore the post completely. Lively kicked off the slideshow with a photo of painted pumpkins with bright pink feathers and roses, which definitely seemed to be meant for some children’s decor. However, continue scrolling and you’ll see that the rest of her fall creations were decidedly more grown up.

The first detail of note? Lively’s food and drinks, all of which were presented in an ultra-creative way. Sourdough inspired by gourds, glittery cake in the shape of a pumpkin, and drinks served out of an actual pumpkin all had places on her fall tables, turning ordinary refreshments into on-theme decorations themselves.

Of course, she didn’t stop there. While her party fare adorably adorned her tables, she supplemented it with plenty of additional accessories. One large white pumpkin got the cottagecore treatment: Lively cut off the top and filled it with moss, pretty florals, and succulents for a woodland-inspired moment. Each surface she featured also had lanterns filled with tiny pumpkins, piles of apples, and a variety of gourds scattered about.

It is Lively after all, so there’s a good chance she had some help throwing together this fall scene. That said, it’s all surprisingly easy to DIY — and let’s be real, that’s just part of the fun. Here, a few pieces to help you set up a Blake-inspired soirée in your own home.

