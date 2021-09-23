Blake Lively Just Launched A Beverage Brand — And No, It’s Not Alcohol

Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds may be the co-owner of a well-known gin brand, but the actor herself is taking a different direction with her endeavors. On Sept. 23, the Gossip Girl alum started an entirely alcohol-free collection of beverages called Betty Buzz — a new line of sparkling mixers that are meant to be good enough “to fly solo.”

Lively, of course, acknowledges the irony of the situation. “I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger,” she said in a press release. That said, her experience of serving drinks over the years (but refraining from actually consuming them) inspired her to create something she — and others — could enjoy instead. “Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”

As for what, exactly, people will be tasting? The new product comes in five different flavors: Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer. The drinks are made with real juice and come without artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or gluten.

Of course, the name Betty Buzz may seem a bit ironic, too, if not slightly random. Unsurprisingly, there’s a thoughtful explanation behind it.

“My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively,” she explained. “He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer.” As for Buzz? “Because why should alcohol get all the fun?” she continued. “The bubbles and flavors feel like a buzz of joy.”

Betty Buzz flavors come in 9-ounce glass bottles, and can make two cocktails apiece if you do decide to use with alcohol. You can purchase them at select retailers across America, and in packs of 12 for $29.99 on Betty Buzz’s site now. Start shopping, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.