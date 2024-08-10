Believe it or not, it’s been 18 years since Blake Lively graced your screen for the first time. Even though The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was her first film in 2005, it was Gossip Girl that catapulted the then burgeoning actor to A-list status. With a debut series as stylish (and designer-heavy) as Gossip Girl, it comes as no surprise that Lively hit fashion muse level so early in her career — she attended her first runway show (Valentino) less than five months after the show’s September 2007 premiere. During Gossip Girl’s six-season run, she formed unbreakable bonds with Chanel, Michael Kors, Versace, Ralph Lauren, and more noteworthy ateliers — all of which have only gotten stronger over the years.

At the end of her Gossip Girl run in 2012, Lively was an established It girl. By the end of 2010, she had already starred on two Vogue covers, hosted Saturday Night Live, attended the Met Gala three times, and appeared on countless best-dressed lists. During those major career moves, Lively separated her personal style from her character, Serena van der Woodsen. Instead of Serena’s Upper East Sider flair, which included boho-chic mini dresses and academic yet flirty co-ords, Lively chose more business-ready sets and elevated dresses in eye-catching hues. This bold sartorial shift was evident at various star-studded soirées, including the 2009 Emmy Awards where she wore a plunging red Versace gown as well as her iconic red hair debut at the 2011 Time 100 Gala where she wore a Zuhair Murad Couture look.

Even though she occasionally pays homage to her Y2K roots on various red carpets (everyone’s still talking about her latest Versace-clad tribute to Britney Spears), Lively has become synonymous with a few noteworthy aesthetics. She loves an Old Hollywood-inspired moment, as evidenced by her custom champagne-colored Gucci dress at the 2014 Met Gala; and more recently, the sequin illusion mini Valentino dress from her visit to the 2022 Forbes Power Women's Summit. Then, there’s her penchant for princess-worthy ballgowns. She’s given off major Cinderella vibes on multiple occasions — remember her baby blue Vivienne Westwood ballgown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival?

If you keep tabs on Lively’s luxe looks, you know there’s lots more to appreciate. Keep scrolling for Lively’s best red carpet moments from her 20-year career. And stay tuned to TZR for more to come.

Kids’ Choice Awards, 2005

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Marking her first of many award show appearances, Lively took a laidback approach with her debut red carpet attire at the 2005 Kids’ Choice Awards. She looked adorable in low-waisted capri jeans cinched with a baby pink belt, a see-through teal and pink T-shirt, and pointy slingback pumps.

The CW Summer Tour Party, 2008

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just two months before Gossip Girl premiered on The CW, Lively attended a network-wide bash with her co-stars. The star was all smiles in an asymmetrical sunshine yellow midi dress paired with ankle-strap black heels.

Met Gala, 2008

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Lively set a high standard at her first-ever Met Gala, the “Superheroes: Fashion & Fantasy” affair in 2008. She looked timeless in a black Ralph Lauren Fall 2008 mermaid dress with a striking feathery skirt.

Golden Globe Awards, 2009

Vince Bucci/WireImage/Getty Images

The rising star gave off major boho-chic vibes in a periwinkle Nina Ricci gown at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. Lively’s strapless bodice was adorned with various moody jewels while her skirt featured an elongated train that flowed as she walked.

Emmy Awards, 2009

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

At her first and only Emmy Awards, Lively took a sultry detour from her girl-next-door fashions with a fiery red Versace gown and sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps — kickstarting her lifelong affair with the trademark red-sole shoes.

Time 100 Gala, 2011

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lively surprised fans at the 2011 Time 100 Gala by ditching her signature blonde locks for red-hot retro waves. Her new hair color stood out against the teal Zuhair Murad Haute Couture Spring 2011 tulle gown and her metallic silver Christian Louboutins.

Met Gala, 2014

Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Back in 2014, Lively paid homage to the Met Gala theme, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” in an Old Hollywood glamour-inspired gown custom-made by Gucci. Atop the delicately-draped bodice hung a semi-sheer cape which added to the lavish feel of the final ‘fit.

Cannes Film Festival, 2014

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Lively took the phrase, “go big or go home” seriously at her first Cannes Film Festival in 2014. She made the grandest of entrances in a black-and-white ballgown from Gucci, alongside a luxe diamond necklace, earrings, and bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz — her go-to jeweler to this day.

The Age of Adaline Premiere, 2015

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Always a devoted fan of feathers, the star of The Age of Adaline checked into the film’s New York premiere in a Monique Lhuillier Fall 2012 dress with a lace bodice and a tiered feathery skirt.

Cannes Film Festival, 2016

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the Cannes premiere of Slack Bay, Lively was a vision in a baby blue custom Vivienne Westwood dress and matching Christian Louboutin ankle-strap pumps. Her voluminous skirt looked straight out of a fairytale alongside the crystal-embellished off-the-shoulder bodice.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame, 2016

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though her husband, Ryan Reynolds was being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Lively unsurprisingly stole the show in a head-turning royal blue midi dress and ruby Christian Louboutin pumps.

Met Gala, 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kickstarting her signature tradition, Lively matched her Met Gala attire to the iconic staircase in a custom gold-and-blue Versace gown. The hem of her skirt was covered in ombré blue feathers while the rest of the dress was cloaked in metallic gold draping.

Met Gala, 2018

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment

For the headline-making “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala in 2018, Lively looked unbelievably ethereal in another custom Versace gown. The bodice took over 600 hours to embroider and the result was a heavily beaded, gold and red look complete with sheer paneling and a Met-worthy train.

MTV Video Music Awards, 2018

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While promoting A Simple Favor, Lively often tapped into her character’s penchant for menswear-inspired suit sets. At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, she turned heads in an all-white three-piece combo from Ralph & Russo Fall 2018 Couture.

Met Gala, 2022

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment

Whenever a fashion muse is slated to host the Met Gala, you can always count on them to serve a stellar lewk (or lewks — à la Zendaya). Such was the case for Lively, who hosted the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” event in 2022. The evening’s special guest arrived on the red, white, and blue carpet in a custom copper gown from Atelier Versace adorned with jewels and crystals inspired by the 1920s.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

As she sauntered up the iconic staircase, her dress unfurled into a classic Tiffany blue shade — an evolution meant to mimic when the Statue of Liberty transformed from copper to a blue-green. Her bejeweled crown from Lorraine Schwartz stayed on her head, while men in suits revealed the second look.

Forbes Power Women’s Summit, 2022

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though she was pregnant with her fourth child, Lively barely took any time off. She attended the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC, and unsurprisingly, she was dressed to impress. The icon shimmered down the red carpet in a semi-sheer Valentino mini dress that hugged her growing baby bump. Sky-high Valentino pumps, a tulle headband, and ‘60s-inspired hoop earrings rounded out her OOTN.

Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere, 2024

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

While Lively is often spotted out and about in New York with Gigi Hadid, the close friends have yet to walk a red carpet together. Until the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at the David H. Koch Theater. Lively was once again in custom Atelier Versace — specifically, a ruby red catsuit meant to mimic her Lady Deadpool uniform. Then, there was Hadid who gave Wolverine’s mustard yellow a high-fashion makeover with a bandana top and a matching leather pleated skirt from Miu Miu. And please: a moment for their statement-making accessories, including Lively’s ball and chain novelty bag and Hadid’s charm-embellished Miu Miu Arcadie Bag.

It Ends With Us New York Premiere, 2024

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

The dreams of millennials came true on August 6 — when Livey donned the same bedazzled asymmetrical gown from Versace Fall/Winter 2002 that Britney Spears wore to the original runway show. In true Lively fashion, she paired it with a slew of Y2K-inspired accessories and metallic silver heels.