There’s always a tinge of excitement and hopefulness in the air when warm weather arrives. You’re more inclined to go out and do something, whether that’s checking out an outdoor pop-up from your favorite brand or investing in a new item of clothing (or two) for all your upcoming summer parties. All the fashion news for May, thus far, points to a feeling of celebration and general optimism. Take Swarovski’s colorful campaign, which features Bella Hadid, as a prime example: The jewelry label pulled out all the stops to highlight its new crystal offerings, which will help you tap into the maximalist jewelry trend for summer.

Meanwhile, for those who reside in the Tri-state area, you’ll be inclined to check out some fun fashion pop-ups like Jonathan Cohen’s shop in the Upper East Side, where you can shop everything from clothes to home decor. And if a trip to Italy is in the cards for you this summer, don’t forget to drop by a specially curated exhibit in Valentino Garavani’s hometown of Voghera. (The exhibit is held in honor of his 90th birthday.)

So far, May is shaping up to be a busy month of collaborations and store launches. Peruse through fashion’s top industry news ahead and then mark down whatever piques your interest on your calendar to check out.

Jonathan Cohen Launches A Pop-Up Store

Designer Jonathan Cohen unveils his eponymous label’s first stand-alone pop-up store in New York City. Shoppers can visit the Upper East Side location to take in — and, of course, shop — Cohen’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection as well as several pieces from the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 lineup. In addition, fans can expect to find exclusive one-of-a-kind items from The Studio, including the return of men’s shirting. Cohen also thoughtfully curated a selection of goods from friends of the brand for purchase such as AERA shoes, SUD Aromas of The Cote D’AZUR candles, and a variety of Assouline books. If you’re in the area, visit the location on Monday through Saturday (from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) until June 14.

Valentino Celebrates Its Founder’s Birthday

In celebration of Maison Valentino’s founder, Valentino Garavani, on his 90th birthday, the house created a limited-edition sweatshirt and opened an exhibition in his hometown Voghera. (Garavani’s birthday is on May 11.) The quote displayed on the hoodie was once famously said by Garavani himself and it will be sold online at valentino.com. All net profits from the sale of the hoodie will be donated to the Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti. Meanwhile, the exhibition will be open to the public and will feature everything from 1960s dresses to looks from the first decade of the 21st century, in addition to sketches and drawings. The exhibition runs from May 11 to June 5, 2022.

Sydney Sweeney Stars In Miu Miu’s Latest Campaign

Miu Miu/Tyrone Lebon

Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney has added another fashion campaign to her résumé. For May, she stars in Miu Miu’s new handbag campaign and showcases the house’s Wander purse in Matelassé leather. Shot by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Lotta Volkova, Sweeney clutches the accessory in a variety of colors from a creamy white to a cappuccino brown. If you love the pillowy bag, it’s available for purchase this very moment.

Swarovski Taps Bella Hadid For A Campaign

The new Swarovski campaign is as colorful as its crystal creations. The brand, under the guide of its Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, unveiled its new ads starring Bella Hadid, who is framed by the outline of a Swarovski crystal. “Today, crystals are a dynamic part of our everyday wardrobe: a way of accentuating your individual style in a way that can be as casual as it can be elaborate,” said Engelbert in a press statement. Meanwhile, Hadid expressed her excitement in working with the label: “[Swarovski] really is such a timeless and iconic brand. Jewelry is about expression and celebrating individuality, Swarovski celebrates all people and the idea of modern glamour, and I love that.”

Ganni Partners With Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

GANNI teamed up with Dr. Scholl’s Shoes for a fresh take on Dr. Scholl’s handcrafted original wood sandals. (The shoes — identifiable through its wood sole and iconic buckle closure — first debuted in the ‘60s and have since obtained cult status with footwear lovers.) Drawing on GANNI’s signature floral print and checkered motifs, the Danish brand’s design team created a special monogram fabric that features smiley and hearts iconography in a ‘60s-inspired color palette for the new wood sandals. The shoes ($215) are handmade in Italy using organic cotton and recycled polyester. If you need a new pair of summer shoes, shop the collab on ganni.com.

UNIQLO & Marni Will Release A Collection Together

UNIQLO

A PSA to all UNIQLO fans: the retailer is partnering with Marni for a Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which will drop on May 26. The ready-to-wear lineup merges UNIQLO’s technical expertise (and accessibility) with Marni’s signature bold and playful aesthetic. Fans can expect vivid prints on button-down shirts as well as patterned bottoms that tap into the maximalist trend for the season. The price range runs from $12.90 to $179.90.