Beyoncé Just Became The Fourth Person To Ever Wear This Historical Necklace

A casual Monday announcement (to read as you drink your morning coffee): Beyoncé just made fashion history. On Aug. 23, news broke about Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. campaign, which also stars her husband Jay-Z. The “ABOUT LOVE” campaign marks the first time the couple has ever teamed up to appear in a branded ad together. In honor of the momentous occasion, the luxury jewelry brand opened its vaults to style Queen Bey in one of its most historical pieces: the iconic canary yellow, 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond.

The one-of-a-kind stone was discovered in a South African mine in 1877. Only three women have previously worn it, which makes Beyoncé the fourth person in history to rock the opulent accessory. In 1957, New York socialite Mary Whitehouse wore the diamond to a Tiffany Ball in Newport, Rhode Island. The yellow jewel was then modeled by Audrey Hepburn four years later in a promotional photoshoot for the iconic 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. (Remember Hepburn clad in all black, with a cigarette extender in hand? She wore an ornate necklace with that look, which contained the stone.) Five decades later, Lady Gaga walked the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet while rocking the historic yellow diamond. And now in 2021, the necklace has made its way to Beyoncé.

The images were shot by photographer Mason Poole and Beyoncé was styled by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte. In the photos, Beyoncé wore a form-fitting black gown and sheer opera gloves. Her dark gown’s high-neck silhouette served as the perfect backdrop to let her bright yellow diamond necklace shine. The 100-plus carat gem undeniably stole the show. The campaign will officially debut on Sept. 2 and will also contain a few referential easter eggs Tiffany & Co. fans will pick up on right away.

“ABOUT LOVE” includes a film directed by Black Is King’s Emmanuel Adjei of Beyoncé performing the song “Moon River,” which first became synonymous with the jeweler when Hepburn covered the ballad in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. As an additional touch that adds to the intimacy of the campaign, the music video was captured by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera.

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product & communications, in a press release. (Bey and Jay-Z have been together for more than twenty years.) “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values.”

The campaign also prominently centers on a never-before-seen piece of artwork from 1982 by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Entitled Equals Pi, the painting features a vivid robin’s egg blue backdrop, a synchronous nod to the luxury jewelry brand’s signature Tiffany Blue color. According to the press release, art is a "common thread throughout the Carter's love story," so the unreleased Basquiat painting serves as an added thoughtful layer to the campaign’s romantic narrative. Additionally, as part of Tiffany & Co.’s partnership with the famous couple, the brand is pledging a $2 million commitment towards scholarship and programs for historically Black colleges and universities.

