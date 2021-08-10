Every time it seems like Beyoncé can’t possibly get any better, she outdoes herself yet again. Though the singer still hasn’t released new music (she promises that it’s coming soon), she’s reaffirming her star status with a brand new cover for Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. Through a variety of rodeo-inspired beauty looks, the 39-year-old leans into her Houston roots — with a stunning, high-fashion twist.

In the spread, Beyoncé oscillates between various styles with ease. In some shots, she sports ultra-long hair (both straightened as well as an ‘80s-esque crimp) while in others she wears an intricate braided style that almost functions as a headpiece. Her hair looks were a joint effort between stylist Jawara and Beyoncé’s personal hairstylist, Nakia Rachon. Of course, there’s no shortage of cowboy hats to solidify the rodeo theme.

Her makeup, courtesy of Francesca Tolot, is kept simple and neutral (it looks like she’s wearing almost no mascara), though in one shot she shows off golden eyeshadow paired with a bright red lip. Her French manicure done by nail artist Miho Okawara harkens back to the early 2000s when Beyoncé first skyrocketed to fame in the pop girl group, Destiny’s Child.

Campbell Addy

Along with a mix of designers like Gucci and Tiffany & Co. (for which Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are now ambassadors), the singer wears her new IVY PARK collection, which she says was inspired by the Houston rodeo that she grew up attending. “One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “...Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in Western history and culture. We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo.”

Campbell Addy

This swag is certainly also present in Beyoncé’s beauty looks, but in her interview, she notes that for her, beauty is about so much more than aesthetics. “I’ve seen how much Black women’s emotions are attached to our hair and beauty,” she says. “The beauty industry does not always understand these emotions and what we need. I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and share some of those secrets, so we can continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power.”

The Harper’s Bazaar ICONS issue is set to hit stands on August 31.