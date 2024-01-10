Frankly, it seems impossible that there’s even space of Beyoncé’s resume to squeeze yet another talent in. You’d think it’d be enough for the Houston-born superstar to excel in music, film, dance, fashion design, creative direction, and production. But no, you don’t ascend to Bey’s level of acclaim by resting on your laurels. She can now officially add Nail Art Hall of Famer to the list because her choices have been on absolute fire lately. Her latest, though, might be the greatest yet. Beyoncé’s silver French manicure is, at its core, a relatively subtle take on the wildly popular style. But through a brilliant mix of color, placement, and finish, she crafted something all her own.

Beyoncé revealed the fresh set in her usual manner, dropping a curated Instagram photo set that shows her assorted — and always thoughtfully assembled — looks from different angles. In her post from the very first weekend of 2024, she set the bar very high with a red beaded long-sleeved mini-dress worn to LeBron James’s birthday party. In one of those all-important detail shots, Bey gave fans a close-up look at her long, almond-shaped nails. The beds feature a creamy, warm shade of white, while the thin, curved tips shine with a diamond-silver chrome polish color.

The combination yields a design that’s at once minimalist and luxe, sophisticated and standout. Celebrity manicurist Miho Okawara, Bey’s go-to for years now, created the shimmery take on French tips, and even revealed a pretty major surprise detail. Over on her Instagram page, Okawara posted a photo showing an inverted design on Beyoncé’s other hand, flipping the white and silver, sparkly chrome around.

But Beyoncé being Beyoncé, this surprise design twist wasn’t the only burst of metallic sparkle she wore to the “Studio 84”-themed birthday party. A smattering of spangly gold cosmetic glitter helped finish off her celebratory look, mixing with her plummy-red eyeshadow for impressive shine.

Based on the chrome-tinged cosmic cowboy aesthetics of her Renaissance World Tour, this look is basically what it would look like in an alternate timeline in which Beyoncé attends her her own concert. Take notes.