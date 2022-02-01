For Effortless Valentine’s Day Glamour, Wear Your Red Lipstick The Beyoncé Way

Forget the calendar — all major holidays, events, celebrations, and festivities need only be marked by the one thing that really matters: Beyoncé’s artfully-curated Instagram. Christmas was ushered in by holiday party-perfect makeup, summer saw plenty of electric outfits in every shade of sunny neon, and it wouldn’t be Virgo season without a museum-worthy birthday hairstyle from Bey herself. Now, she’s letting everyone know that the Valentine’s Day fanfare can officially begin with a sleek red velvet Ivy Park tracksuit and a Beyoncé no makeup glam that surpasses all other natural makeup looks. In new photos posted to her Instagram, Beyoncé wears red lipstick — and what looks like no other makeup, which only makes her bold lip look stand out even more.

The photo set, which features sumptuous red velvet track pants and a matching velvet sports-bra-and-jacket combo, sees Beyoncé in a pair of white heart-shaped glasses in some pictures and unadorned in others. In photos without the glasses, it’s clear she’s wearing virtually zero eye or face makeup, a classic French-girl trick for emphasizing red lips in the most effortless way. By leaving the rest of her looks so minimal, undeniably standout red lipstick becomes so casually glamorous — major “oh, this old thing?” vibes, in other words.

In fact, this seems to be among the most common ways Beyoncé wears statement lipstick in general. Typically, she picks one feature and lets it get all the attention with an otherwise-minimal makeup look — a real divergence from the (equally fantastic) more-is-more aesthetic that many celebrities stick to both on the red carpet and social media.

And, in true Beyoncé fashion, the red lip shade she chose for these photos happens to be a perfect one. A true blue-based red with a semi-matte finish, the hue itself is what one might think of as the classic “Valentine’s Day red” — and it stands in excellent contrast against her more oxblood-toned outfit, too.

To get the casually glam Beyoncé Valentine’s Day look for yourself, the key is often to make it look like you’re not wearing any other makeup while adding in a few sneaky touches to look a bit more pulled together. In the photos, Beyoncé’s eyebrows do appear to be brushed up by a clear brow gel — and that goes a very long way towards appearing polished in any scenario. Skip the eye makeup altogether, and focus on looking naturally glowy instead. If you’re so inclined, minimally spot correct the skin with a concealer and give cheeks, browbones, and the nose tip a very light wash with a balm-based highlighter to simulate a natural sheen rather than cosmetic sparkle. Then, when it’s time for that all-important red lip, all that’s left is to choose the shade that best spells out L-O-V-E to you — Bey would approve!

