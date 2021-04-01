When you picture French girl beauty, you probably conjure up something along the lines of the looks makeup artist and social media sensation Violette Serratt is known for. With her dark hair and blunt bangs and signature red lip, Violette epitomizes that covetable Parisian chic so many Americans are always after. And now, you can truly get the look as she’s finally launched her own brand, Violette_FR with a small starting lineup that actually extends past makeup and into skin care, hair care, and fragrance.

The collection includes just one lip color (and you can probably guess what it is) appropriately named “This Is The Shade Of Red.” After all, as the site copy reads, “It’s quite French to wear red anytime a feeling of vavavoom is desired.”

There’s also a highlight stick, a fragrance oil, a dry shampoo in a brush-on format, a moisturizer in mist format, and a creamy eye shadow in six shades — three matte and three shimmery.

“I want to redefine beauty as a whole,” Violette told Harper’s Bazaar of the decision to launch with more than just makeup. For example, of the perfume (the one product that is not yet available), she explains on the brand’s website, “To me, beauty is a mood — not a ‘look.’ That’s why I couldn’t develop any other products before creating this perfume. I had to capture that sensual, daring, free attitude that makes a person feel beautiful way before they put makeup on,” she said.

This is easy makeup you can do with your fingers, or on-the-go (hence the application methods of the moisturizer and dry shampoo). Of the highlighter, the website instructs users to “create subtle radiance anywhere desired — such as the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow, bridge of the nose, and décolleté — by gliding this highlighting stick over skin. Blend with fingertips.” Plus, when your makeup is fast and stress-free, there’s more time for everything else in life — something Violette knows well. She captioned one of her launch posts, “V_FR’s #1 focus is joie de vivre, which means ‘joy of life’ in French. I believe that our makeup should not only bring us joy, but also it should never keep us from living our life ... When our makeup is effortless we can spend more time having a nice breakfast with our family in the morning … more time with friends over apéro after a long day of work.”

Given that many people have minimal with their makeup over the past year, it’s the perfect collection to slowly reintroduce some pops of color to your look — no heavy base formulas required.

Shop the makeup artist’s first launches below:

