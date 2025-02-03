Sure, stars shine brightly on their own. But, together — specifically, in pairs — they really sparkle in a special way. Perhaps that’s why there’s such a fascination around celebrity couples and their red carpet moments. Case in point: the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles. Amidst the sea of it girls, icons, and emerging artists, dynamic duos also did their share of captivating onlookers.

For instance, there was Bleachers lead singer and producer du jour Jack Antonoff, who stepped out with wife and The Substance star Margaret Qualley. Since marrying in 2023, the two have kept their public appearances to a minimum, but this award season is huge for both as they’re each getting their flowers and nominations. To celebrate Antonoff’s six nominations this year, the two dressed accordingly, with Antonoff in a classic black suit and Qualley looking ethereal in an ivory Chanel gown.

Bringing the regal vibes was none other than Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz. Like Antonoff, the latter when for a more traditional approach, wearing an all-black suit. His look allowed Keys to really shine in her black floor-length gown, accented by an opulent gold corset and coordinating headpiece.

And that’s just scratching the surface. Ahead, the best celebrity couples moments at the 2025 Grammys.

Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The couple made red carpet magic thanks in large part to Qualley’s stunning Chanel gown.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Keys went for a Dolce & Gabanna gown for her date night out with husband Swizz Beatz, which also included their children.

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Klum was a silvery goddess in a metallic gown, which coordinated nicely with her husband’s all-white suit.

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Ballerini’s black-and-white Tamara Ralph couture ensemble matched boyfriend Stokes’ suit nicely.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The parents of three enjoyed a night out sans children. For her red carpet stroll, Teigen went with a sheer Christian Siriano gown, while Legend went with a sleek Louis Vuitton suit.

Billie Joe & Adrienne Armstrong

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The Green Day front man had a sweet moment with longtime love and partner Adrienne ahead of the big show.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Hilton and Reum shared a sweet smooch on the carpet before heading in to the main event.

Claudia Sulewski & FINNEAS

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Before his performance with sister Billie Eilish, FINNEAS and partner Sulewski posed for the cameras.

Charlotte Lawrence & Andrew Watt

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Lawrence and Watt matched in all-black, making for very elegant pairing indeed.