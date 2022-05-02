(Red Carpet)

Trust Us: Every Angle Of Blake Lively’s Met Gala Look Is Worth Your Attention

It’s mesmerizing.

By Anna Buckman
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anth...
This year’s Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively stopped the show upon her arrival in a strapless, copper-colored Atelier Versace gown.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The plot thickened, though, when she turned around to reveal the voluminous back, which featured an enormous bow.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap