Trust Us: Every Angle Of Blake Lively’s Met Gala Look Is Worth Your Attention
It’s mesmerizing.
By
Anna Buckman
25 minutes ago
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
This year’s Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively stopped the show upon her arrival in a strapless, copper-colored Atelier Versace gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The plot thickened, though, when she turned around to reveal the voluminous back, which featured an enormous bow.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.